Simply NUC’s Everglades 2 is a small fanless desktop computer with support for up to 32GB of RAM, multiple storage devices, and enough horsepower (and ports) to drive up to three 4K displays.

Powered by a 10-watt Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor with Intel UHD graphics, it’s not exactly a speed demon. But the Everglades 2 is designed first and foremost to be a small, quiet, rugged, and energy efficient device that can be used for indoor and outdoor applications including kiosks, vending machines, digital signage, and general-purpose computers. The Everglades 2 is up for pre-order from Simply NUC for $299 and up.

The starting price is for a model with 4GB of RAM pre-installed, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, a 3-year warranty, and not much else. You’ll have to pay extra if you want an SSD or operating system (Simply NUC will install Ubuntu for free, but you’ll need to pay for a Windows license if you want to run Microsoft’s operating system).

The system is pretty upgradeable thanks to two SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2933 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe x2 Gen 3 NVMe solid state drive, and a 2.5 drive bay for SATA SSDs or hard drives (you’re probably better off going with an SSD in this fanless system, as hard drives will generate more heat and noise).

Simply NUC also equips the Everglades 2 with a lot of ports:

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (with optional PoE support)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x SD card reader (up to 512GB)

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x DC power jack (12V/2A power supply included)

There’s also an Intel AC7265 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

While it would have been nice to see a newer wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, the included wireless card should be sufficient for most basic tasks, especially since the system also has two Ethernet jacks for high-speed wired connections.

It also would have been nice to have seen a newer processor – the Celeron N5105 chip was released in 2021 and is based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture. Intel’s newer Alder Lake-N chips bring significant boosts in CPU and graphics performance. But they can also be more power hungry (even the Alder Lake-N chips that are nominally 6-watt processors can use up to 25 watts under heavy load), which may be one of the reasons we haven’t seen many fanless systems with Alder Lake-N chips yet.

The Simply NUC Everglades 2 measures 168 x 115 x 37mm (6.6″ x 4.5″x 1.5″) and comes with a VESA mount that you can use to hang the little computer on a wall or the back of a display.

