Compact computer company Simply NUC has launched a new line of systems with Intel Alder Lake UE embedded processors options featuring Intel vPro, dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and support for up to 64GB of RAM and 10TB of storage.

The new Simply NUC Chapel Rock mini PCs aren’t cheap – prices start at $969 for a model with pretty basic specs. But Simply NUC is positioning these systems as solutions for kiosks, vending machines, security systems, and other commercial applications where reliability and long life may be worth the extra price. As part of that, the company sells the Chapel Rock NUC comes with a 3-year warranty and Simply NUC plans to continue selling these computers for at least 7 years.

The Chapel Rock mini PC is available with Intel Core i5-1245UE or Core i7-1265UE processor options.

Both models have two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 storage and a second M.2 2280 slot for an optional SATA SSD.

There are HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4a, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt mode support, which means you should be able to connect the computers to as many as four 4K displays or a single 8K display.

Other ports include four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and a DC power input for a 90W/19V power adapter.

Simply NUC also sells custom lids for the computer that allow you to add audio, video, Ethernet, USB, or other ports or peripherals. For example there’s an optional RS-232 port lid for folks that need a serial port and a quad-HDTV tuner lid for folks that want to use the Chapel Rock NUC as a video recorder.

