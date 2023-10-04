Simply NUC’s newest computer is also one of the company’s cheapest to date. The new Simply NUC Zircon is a compact desktop computer with a 15-watt Intel N95 quad-core Alder Lake-N processor, support for up to three 4K displays, and a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port.

It’s available for pre-order now for $199 and up and it’s expected to begin shipping in November, 2023.

Unlike many mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips, the Zircon has a SODIMM socket with support for user-replaceable DDR4-3200 memory, and the $199 starting price will get you a model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SATA SSD.

Both of those features are upgradeable though. The system supports up to 32GB of RAM, and there’s an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 3 NVMe or SATA solid state drives as well as a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD.

Simply NUC also includes a 3-year support plan by default, but you can pay an extra $99 for an extended 5-year plan.

What you don’t get for the starting price is a Windows license. You can either pay extra for Windows 11 Home, Pro, or IoT or opt to have Simply NUC ship your computer with the Ubuntu GNU/Linux distribution or no operating system at all.

The computer also ships with an Intel AC7265 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and features a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i225-V)

1 x 3.5mm headset jack

1 x microSD card reader

The computer measures 125 x 112 x 44mm 4.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.7″ and supports a VESA mount kit, allowing you to wall mount the system or attach it to the back of a display. The Simply NUC Zircon comes with a 36W power supply.

