The Simply NUC Topaz line of computers are basically the company’s custom versions of Intel’s NUC lineup. But the company also has a habit of beating Intel to market. For example last year’s Topaz 2 offered customers a chance to pick up a 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ mini-PC with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor several months before Intel launched its NUC 12 Pro.

Now Simply NUC is doing it again. The new Topaz 3 is a compact desktop that comes with a choice of 28-watt Intel Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processors at launch.

Prices start at $669 and $819 respectively, and the laptops are expected to ship in April. Simply NUC also plans to offer a lower-cost model with a Core i3-1315U chip in the coming months.

While the company’s press release calls the Topaz 3 the “first widely available 13th gen 4×4 NUC, the similarly-sized ASRock NUCS BOX-1300 has been available since February. But it’s always nice to see a bit more competition in this space.

Simply NUC positions the Topaz 3 as a solution for “home theater to office to digital signage kiosks,” and offers configuration options ranging from 4GB of DDR4 memory and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage to 64GB of dual-channel memory and up to 10TB storage (thanks to two M.2 slots, one with support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and the other with support for SATA SSDs only).

Customers can also opt for a custom NUC lid that lets you add USB, Ethernet, audio, video, or serial ports to the computer. Built-in ports include:

  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
  • 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0b
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i225-LM)
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio

The computer comes with an Intel AX210 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and a 90W power adapter.

Simply NUC offers a 3-year warranty and the company offers pre-install Ubuntu, Windows 10, or Windows 11 for customers… although you’ll have to pay extra for a Windows license if you opt for one of the latter options.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.