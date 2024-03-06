The Simply NUC Onyx line of mini PCs are small, but powerful, computers with support for up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor. Up until recently, the company only offered models with integrated graphics, but now Simply NUC has launched a new Onyx Pro computer with a slightly larger chassis support for an optional discrete GPU.

Simply NUC’s Onyx Pro is available for pre-order for $1,199 and up.

What you get for the starting price is a 196 x 189 x 48mm (7.7″ x 7.4″ x 1.9″) computer with a 45-watt Intel Core i9-13900H processor featuring 14 cores, 20 threads, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 8GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and a 256GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

But you can upgrade the computer with up to 96GB of dual-channel memory, up to three SSDs (there’s a single M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slot and two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 slots), and a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for discrete graphics. Simply NUC offers three GPU options:

Intel Arc A40

AMD Radeon Pro WX3200

NVIDIA T1000

All models also feature two 10 GbE SFP+ fiber ports and two 2.5 GbE LAN ports, a MediaTek MT7922 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and an HDMI 2.0 port, as well as seven USB ports:

2 x USB4 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack on the front of the system, and a power jack on the back. The computer comes with a 19V/180W power supply.

Meanwhile, folk who don’t need discrete graphics or 10 GbE SFP+ cages might be able to save a few bucks by opting for one of the other members of the Simply NUC Onyx family: pries start at about $699 for a model with an Intel Core i5-13500H processor.

press release

