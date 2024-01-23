The new Simply NUC Emerald 2 is a small desktop computer that measures 168 x 115 x 37mm (6.6″ x 4.5″ x 1.5″) and features a 13th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” mobile processor, support for up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 10TB of solid state storage.

It’s available now with prices starting at $569.

There are three models available at the moment:

All of those base prices include 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, but you’ll need to pay extra if you want a Windows license or additional memory or storage. Or you can bring your own.

The computer features two SODIMM slots, with each supporting up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory. There’s an M.2 2280 slot with support for up to a 8TB of PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD and a second M.2 2242 slot for a PCIe Gen 3 NVMe or SATA SSD and Simply NUC offers SATA SSDs up to 2TB.

Inside the case you’ll also find an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Ports include:

3 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB4 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

The system comes with a 19V/57W power supply and Simply NUC says operating system installation is free… but you may have to pay for a license for an operating system if you plan to use Windows. Ubuntu can be installed free of charge.

With 3 HDMI ports and one USB4 port, Simply NUC says the system can support up to four 4K displays.

