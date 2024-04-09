SiFive has unveiled an upcoming RISC-V developer board that the company says delivers the “highest performance” of any model currently on the market.

The upcoming SiFive HiFive Premiere P550 is powered by an Eswin EIC7700 processor that combines four SiFive P550 CPU cores with a GPU, NPU, and support for PCIe Gen 3, among other things. The board should be available to purchase from Arrow Electronics in July, 2024.

Prices start at $650 for a model with 16GB of DDR5 memory, but there’s also an $800 model available with 32GB of RAM.

The HiFive Premiere P550 is actually two boards: a system-on-module (SOM) with the processor, memory, storage, and other key components, and a carrier board with ports, connectors, and other I/O. Both the SOM and the carrier board are included in the price.

At the heart of the system is the EIC7700 system-on-a-chip, which features:

4 x SiFive P550 RISC-V processor cores

256KB L2 cache

4MB L3 cache

GPU for hardware-accelerated 2D and 3D graphics

NPU for hardware-accelerated AI

DSP (digital signal processor)

MIPI-DSI (display connector)

Security subsystem

DDR5 memory controller

PCIe Gen 3 x4 support

The HiFive Premiere P550 also features 16GB of DDR5-6400 memory, 128GB of eMMC storage, and its carrier board has a PCIe x16 slot, GPIO header pins, an M.2 slot, and a selection of ports that includes five USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a microSD card reader, and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

While this isn’t the first SiFive computer powered by the company’s P550 RISC-V processor cores, last year’s HiFive Pro P550 was more of a limited edition board aimed at developers, while SiFive says the new HiFive Premiere P550 will be more widely available and offers more flexibility (with support for twice as much memory, among other things).

