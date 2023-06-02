Shuttle has been making small form-factor PCs since before it was cool, but many of the company’s recent models have been designed more for corporate or industrial use than the home.

While the new Shuttle XPC Nano NC40U is likewise positioned as a system for applications like digital signage, kiosks, or video conferencing, it also wouldn’t look out of place on your desk, tucked behind your display, or sitting in the living room. And the 5.6″ x 5.6″ x 1.7″ computer should be able to handle most basic computing tasks, thanks to its 15-watt, 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake-U processor.

The system can be configured with an Intel Celeron 7305, Core i3-1215U, Core i5-1235U, or Core i7-1255U processor and supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory thanks to two 260-pin SODIMM slots.

The computer supports up to three storage devices:

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 PCIe NVMe SSD

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 x4 SATA SSD

1 x 2.5 inch hard rive or SSD (up to 15mm in height)

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (intel I219)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x DC power input

Shuttle says the NC40U can handle up to three displays if you use the HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C ports simultaneously.

The NC40U comes with a 65W (19V/3.42A) power supply and there’s also an M.2 2230 E Key slot for a wireless card. The computer also supports wake on LAN functionality.

Shuttle hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet.

