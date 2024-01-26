Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Raspberry Pi 5 is the most powerful single-board computer from Raspberry Pi to date. But it can be even more powerful if you overclock the computer’s BCM2712 quad-core ARM Cortex-A76 processor to run higher than the 2.4 GHz frequency it officially supports.

Of course, overclocking can increase the amount of heat generated, which can cause the credit card-sized computer to overheat and slow down. That’s where Seeed Studio’s Water Cooling Kit for the Raspberry Pi 5 comes in.

According to Seeed Studio, this kit provides enough cooling to keep the temperature of a Raspberry Pi 5 at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) while running at normal speeds, or 55 degrees Celsius (131 degrees Fahrenheit) when overclocked to 3 GHz.

The kit ain’t cheap though: at $120 it costs more than the computer itself. And it’s not particularly small either, you could fit several Raspberry Pi 5 computers in the footprint of the water cooling system.

But the kit provides much more cooling power than a typical passive heat sink or even spinning fan. That’s because it includes a water pump and spinning fan that connect to two silicone hoses attached to a radiator that you place atop the Raspberry Pi 5’s processor. This allows cool water to be moved toward the computer, while hot water is pulled away and cooled off before being recirculated.

Seeed Studio says the Water Cooling Kit can also be used with multiple Raspberry Pi 5 units simultaneously, allowing you to cool a whole cluster. But you’ll need to buy additional hoses and radiators, as the basic kit only comes with enough parts for a single Raspberry Pi 5.

This isn’t the first water cooler we’ve seen for a Raspberry Pi computer. Way back in 2013 we reported on a DIY “Wet Pi” liquid cooling system for the first-gen Raspberry Pi Model B.

via MiniMachines and Overclock3D

