Scrcpy is a free and open source tool that lets you mirror your Android device to a Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. This lets you view your mobile apps on a PC, remote control them, or make screen recordings.

Now the developer has released scrcpy 2.0, which brings support for new video codecs and support for audio forwarding – which means that not only does scrcpy let you see your Android apps on your laptop or desktop computer, but now you can hear them too.

Android forwarding works with devices running Android 11 and newer. It’s enabled by default and works out of the box on Android 12 or later. If you’re using Android 11 you’ll need to make sure your device screen is unlocked when you start scrcpy in order for audio to work.

If you’d like more detail about how audio capture works and why it took so long to add it (the first version of scrcpy was released fie years ago), check out developer Romain Vimont’s blog post on the topic.

Scrcpy 2.0 also brings support for H.265 and AV1 video encoding and a number of bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements.

You can download the latest version and find installation, usage, and configuration options, along with other documentation at the scrcpy GitHub page.

via rom1v/blog, @mishaalrahman, and /r/Android