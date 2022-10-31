Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

German PC company Schenker has launched a line of gaming laptops with 16 inch displays, an Intel Core i7-12800H processor, and support for up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics.

But thanks to a lightweight magnesium alloy body, the notebooks weigh between 3.2 and 3.5 pounds, depending on the configuration. The Schenker Vision 16 and Schenker Vision 16 Pro are available now in Europe with prices starting at €1,549 and €1,899, respectively.

 

Both laptops feature the same thin and light chassis that measures 353.7 x 245.3 x 17.1mm (14″ x 9.6″ x 0.67″), but the Pro models are slightly heavier due to support for higher-performance graphics cards.

Opting for a Pro model also gets you a higher screen refresh rate and a higher capacity power supply.

Here’s an overview of some key specs for both laptops:

Schenker Vision 16 (L22)Schenker Vision 16 Pro (PL22)
Display16 inches
2560 x 1600 px
16:10 aspect ratio
90 Hz refresh rate
350 nits brightness
99% sRGB color gamut
non-glare finish
IPS LCD		16 inches
2560 x 1600 px
16:10 aspect ratio
240 Hz refresh rate
350 nits brightness
99% sRGB color gamut
non-glare finish
IPS LCD
ProcessorIntel Core i7-12700H
6 P-cores / 8 E-Cores
45W TDP
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe (96 eu)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (50W TGP + 15W dynamic boost)		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (70W TGP + 25W dynamic boost 2.0)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (70W TGP + 25W dynamic boost 2.0)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (70W TGP + 25W dynamic boost 2.0)
MemoryUp to 64GB
DDR4-3200
Dual channel
2 x SODIMM slots		Up to 64GB
DDR5-4800
Dual channel
2 x SODIMM slots
Storage2 x M.2 2280
PCIe 4.0 x4
AudioStereo speakers
Noise-canceling mic
KeyboardWhite backlit keys
numeric keypad
TouchpadMicrosoft Precision Glass Touchpad
2 integrated buttons
Ports1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SDXC card reader		1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SDXC card reader
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5
WebcamFHD
Windows Hello-compatible face recognition
Battery80Wh
Power Supply90W (Iris Xe)
120 W (RTX 3050 Ti)		180W
Dimensions353.7 x 245.3 x 17.1
Weight1.45 kg (Iris Xe)
1.5 kg (RTX 3050 Ti)		1.6 kg

  1. There is no way I believe this thing will have sufficient cooling.

    The specs look good. We’ll see what the reviews say.

    Reply