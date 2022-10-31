Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

German PC company Schenker has launched a line of gaming laptops with 16 inch displays, an Intel Core i7-12800H processor, and support for up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics.

But thanks to a lightweight magnesium alloy body, the notebooks weigh between 3.2 and 3.5 pounds, depending on the configuration. The Schenker Vision 16 and Schenker Vision 16 Pro are available now in Europe with pr ices starting at €1,549 and €1,899, respectively.

Both laptops feature the same thin and light chassis that measures 353.7 x 245.3 x 17.1mm (14″ x 9.6″ x 0.67″), but the Pro models are slightly heavier due to support for higher-performance graphics cards.

Opting for a Pro model also gets you a higher screen refresh rate and a higher capacity power supply.

Here’s an overview of some key specs for both laptops:

Schenker Vision 16 (L22) Schenker Vision 16 Pro (PL22) Display 16 inches

2560 x 1600 px

16:10 aspect ratio

90 Hz refresh rate

350 nits brightness

99% sRGB color gamut

non-glare finish

IPS LCD 16 inches

2560 x 1600 px

16:10 aspect ratio

240 Hz refresh rate

350 nits brightness

99% sRGB color gamut

non-glare finish

IPS LCD Processor Intel Core i7-12700H

6 P-cores / 8 E-Cores

45W TDP Graphics Intel Iris Xe (96 eu)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (50W TGP + 15W dynamic boost) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (70W TGP + 25W dynamic boost 2.0)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (70W TGP + 25W dynamic boost 2.0)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (70W TGP + 25W dynamic boost 2.0) Memory Up to 64GB

DDR4-3200

Dual channel

2 x SODIMM slots Up to 64GB

DDR5-4800

Dual channel

2 x SODIMM slots Storage 2 x M.2 2280

PCIe 4.0 x4 Audio Stereo speakers

Noise-canceling mic Keyboard White backlit keys

numeric keypad Touchpad Microsoft Precision Glass Touchpad

2 integrated buttons Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SDXC card reader 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SDXC card reader Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5 Webcam FHD

Windows Hello-compatible face recognition Battery 80Wh Power Supply 90W (Iris Xe)

120 W (RTX 3050 Ti) 180W Dimensions 353.7 x 245.3 x 17.1 Weight 1.45 kg (Iris Xe)

1.5 kg (RTX 3050 Ti) 1.6 kg