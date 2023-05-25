Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Schenker Vision 14 is a laptop with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 99 Wh battery, support for up to 64GB of RAM, and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics. And it weighs less than 3 pounds, while measuring just 0.65 inches thick.

Schenker has been offering versions of the laptop for a few years, and this year’s Schenker Vision 14 M23 brings an Intel Core i7-13700H processor and support for DDR5 memory. It’s available now in Europe from Bestware for €1,499 and up.

The starting price includes Intel’s 45-watt processor with 6 Performance cores and eight Efficiency cores, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory (two 8GB sticks), and a 500GB M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD. But you can also pay more for NVIDIA graphics, additional memory, or up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

Each model has a backlit keyboard (which can be configured with more than two different layouts), stereo speakers, an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, a full HD webcam, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SDXC card reader

1 x DC power input

Models with NVIDIA graphics weigh 1.33kg (2.93 pounds) and come with a 150W power supply, while models that ship with integrated graphics only weigh 1.28 kg (2.82 pounds) and come with a 120W power adapter.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.