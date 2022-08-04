The Schenker Vision 14 is a thin and light laptop that packs a lot of horsepower into compact design. It has a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio and the latest version features a 40-watt Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core, 20-thread processor, optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and up to a 99 Wh battery.

But the laptop measures just 15.6mm (0.61 inches) thick and has a starting weight of just 1.1 kg (2.4 pounds). The new model is available in Europe starting today for €1,659 and up (including VAT).

The starting price is for a 2.9 pound model with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, a 99 Wh battery, and a single M.2 slot for PCIe 4.0 storage. Schenker says this model offers up to 11 hours of battery life during video playback.

Higher-priced configurations pack more graphics power into an even lighter body… at the cost of battery life. Models with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics are exclusively available with a 53 Wh battery. That’s a bit disappointing since you get hit with a double whammy of a smaller battery and a GPU which can use up to 45 watts. Don’t expect stellar battery life here. On the bright side, models with NVIDIA graphics have two M.2 slots for solid state storage.

Common features across all models include two DDR4-3200 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of dual channel RAM, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio ports, an SD card reader, stereo speakers, and a 90 Wh power adapter.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard, a Microsoft Precision glass touchpad, and a magnesium alloy chassis.

The new Schenker Vision 14 is an upgrade over earlier models, which shipped with 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processor options.