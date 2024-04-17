The developers behind OpenWrt have been offering an open source, Linux-based operating system for routers and other embedded devices for two decades. So far the team has primarily focused on making software that can be installed on existing hardware. But earlier this year developer John Crispin announced that the team was considering releasing the first official OpenWrt hardware.

It looks like that effort is moving forward, because now he’s shared the first pictures of a hardware prototype for the upcoming OpenWrt One router board.

Designed in partnership with Banana Pi, the board features a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT7981B (Filogic 820) ARM Cortex-a53 dual-core processor, 1GB of DDR4 memory, 128 MB of SPI NAND flash storage, 4MB of write-protected SPI NOR flash storage (for recovery), and an M.2 2242 socket for PCIe Gen 2 x1 solid state storage.

Networking features include two Ethernet ports: one with Gigabit speeds and one with support for 2.5 GbE speeds, as well as s MediaTek MT7976C chip with support for WiFi 6.

Other features include a USB 2.0 Type-A host port, a USB Type-C port (for device or console use), a mikroBUS expansion socket, and a real-time clock.

There are also physical reset and user buttons, a boot selection switch (allowing you to choose between the NAND or NOR storage, and support for a 12V power input (and optional support for a Power over Ethernet module).

The board measures 148 x 101mm (5.8″ x 4″) and it’s expected to sell for $100 or less when it’s finalized. But at this point only a small number of prototypes exist, with Crispin and others performing tests to ensure that everything works as expected. OpenWrt developers will also “auction off one or two” of the boards at the upcoming OpenWrt Summit in May.

via CNX Software

