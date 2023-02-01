The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will be available globally starting February 17th, 2023. As expected, the phones are relatively modest updates over last year’s S22 series, bringing a slightly updated design and a faster processor.

But there are a few key changes.

First, all versions of the phone will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors – there will be no Exynos-powered models.

Samsung has also given the Galaxy S23 and S23+ bigger batteries than last year’s models, as well as some camera improvements. And the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the company’s first phone with a 200MP primary camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL HP2 image sensor.

While you’d probably run out of storage space pretty quickly if you actually went around snapping 200MP photos, but the camera actually offers the option of saving 12MP images (that combine data from 16 separate pixels into a single pixel). You can also save 50MP resolution photos that use data from 4 pixels.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the Galaxy S23 lineup:

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S23 Ultra Display 6.1 inches

2330 x 1080 pixels

425 ppi

120 Hz

AMOLED

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.6 inches

2340 x 1080 pixels

393 ppi

120 Hz

AMOLED

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.8 inches

3088 x 1440 pixels

500 ppi

120 Hz

AMOLED

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 S-Pen No Yes Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB

LPDDR5 8GB or 12GB

LPDDR5 Storage 128GB or 256GB

microSD card reader 256GB or 512GB

microSD card reader Cameras (rear) 50MP primary

12MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)

10MP telephoto (3X) 200MP primary

12MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)

10MP telephoto (3X)

10MP telephoto (10x) Camera (front) 12MP Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

5G WiFi 6E

BT 5.3

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

5G

UWB Ports USB Type-C

microSD card reader

Dual SIM (eSIM + nano SIM) Audio Stereo speakers Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Face recognition Battery 3900 mAh 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charging 25W (wired)

10W (wireless) 45W (wired)

10W (wireless) IP rating IP68 Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm Weight 167 grams 195 grams 233 grams Starting Price $800 / €950 $1000 / €1,210. $1200 / €1,400

