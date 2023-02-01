The Samsung Galaxy S23S23+, and S23 Ultra will be available globally starting February 17th, 2023. As expected, the phones are relatively modest updates over last year’s S22 series, bringing a slightly updated design and a faster processor.

But there are a few key changes.

First, all versions of the phone will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors – there will be no Exynos-powered models.

Samsung has also given the Galaxy S23 and S23+ bigger batteries than last year’s models, as well as some camera improvements. And the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the company’s first phone with a 200MP primary camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL HP2 image sensor.

While you’d probably run out of storage space pretty quickly if you actually went around snapping 200MP photos, but the camera actually offers the option of saving 12MP images (that combine data from 16 separate pixels into a single pixel). You can also save 50MP resolution photos that use data from 4 pixels.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the Galaxy S23 lineup:

Galaxy S23Galaxy S23+Galaxy S23 Ultra
Display6.1 inches
2330 x 1080 pixels
425 ppi
120 Hz
AMOLED
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus 2		6.6 inches
2340 x 1080 pixels
393 ppi
120 Hz
AMOLED
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus 2		6.8 inches
3088 x 1440 pixels
500 ppi
120 Hz
AMOLED
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
S-PenNoYes
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM8GB
LPDDR5		8GB or 12GB
LPDDR5
Storage128GB or 256GB
microSD card reader		256GB or 512GB
microSD card reader
Cameras (rear)50MP primary
12MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)
10MP telephoto (3X)		200MP primary
12MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)
10MP telephoto (3X)
10MP telephoto (10x)
Camera (front)12MP
WirelessWiFi 6E
BT 5.3
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
5G		WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
5G
UWB
PortsUSB Type-C
microSD card reader
Dual SIM (eSIM + nano SIM)
AudioStereo speakers
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
Battery3900 mAh4700 mAh5000 mAh
Charging25W (wired)
10W (wireless)		45W (wired)
10W (wireless)
IP ratingIP68
Dimensions146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm
Weight167 grams195 grams233 grams
Starting Price$800 / €950$1000 / €1,210.$1200 / €1,400

press release (1) (2)(3)

