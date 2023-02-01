The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will be available globally starting February 17th, 2023. As expected, the phones are relatively modest updates over last year’s S22 series, bringing a slightly updated design and a faster processor.
But there are a few key changes.
First, all versions of the phone will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors – there will be no Exynos-powered models.
Samsung has also given the Galaxy S23 and S23+ bigger batteries than last year’s models, as well as some camera improvements. And the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the company’s first phone with a 200MP primary camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL HP2 image sensor.
While you’d probably run out of storage space pretty quickly if you actually went around snapping 200MP photos, but the camera actually offers the option of saving 12MP images (that combine data from 16 separate pixels into a single pixel). You can also save 50MP resolution photos that use data from 4 pixels.
Here’s an overview of key specs for the Galaxy S23 lineup:
|Galaxy S23
|Galaxy S23+
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Display
|6.1 inches
2330 x 1080 pixels
425 ppi
120 Hz
AMOLED
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|6.6 inches
2340 x 1080 pixels
393 ppi
120 Hz
AMOLED
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|6.8 inches
3088 x 1440 pixels
500 ppi
120 Hz
AMOLED
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|S-Pen
|No
|Yes
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|RAM
|8GB
LPDDR5
|8GB or 12GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB or 256GB
microSD card reader
|256GB or 512GB
microSD card reader
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP primary
12MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)
10MP telephoto (3X)
|200MP primary
12MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)
10MP telephoto (3X)
10MP telephoto (10x)
|Camera (front)
|12MP
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
5G
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
5G
UWB
|Ports
|USB Type-C
microSD card reader
Dual SIM (eSIM + nano SIM)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
Face recognition
|Battery
|3900 mAh
|4700 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charging
|25W (wired)
10W (wireless)
|45W (wired)
10W (wireless)
|IP rating
|IP68
|Dimensions
|146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm
|157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|167 grams
|195 grams
|233 grams
|Starting Price
|$800 / €950
|$1000 / €1,210.
|$1200 / €1,400
