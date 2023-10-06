Samsung says its upcoming Exynos 2400 mobile processor will bring a 1.7X boost in CPU performance compared to last year’s Exynos 2200 processor, while delivering up to 14.7 times the AI performance.

The chip will also feature an Xclipse 940 integrated GPU based on AMD RDNA 3 architecture.

That’s… about all that Samsung is officially saying about the upcoming chip for now, but the company showed off a tech demo to a group of partners and customers recently, showing “the processor’s substantially enhanced ray tracing capability.”

But it’s interesting to note that Samsung hasn’t said anything else about graphics performance. While AMD’s RDNA architecture has given AMD’s laptop processors a leg up over Intel’s when it comes to integrated graphics performance, Samsung’s mobile chips have lagged behind rival Qualcomm’s latest processors in terms of CPU and graphics performance, and it doesn’t appear that this is likely to change with the Exynos 2400.

We also learned earlier this year that Samsung and AMD have extended their partnership, which means we could see AMD graphics in Samsung Exynos chips for years to come. Rumors had been circulating this week that Samsung was considering abandoning that deal to develop its own graphics technologies, but further leaks indicate that it’s more likely that if Samsung does develop a custom GPU, it will continue to be based on AMD’s graphics architecture. We most likely won’t see the results until after the Exynos 2400 hits the streets though.

via Samsung, GSM Arena, NotebookCheck, and wccftech

