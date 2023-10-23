Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S tablets are some of the most powerful Android tablets around, but the company also sells lower-cost tablets under the Galaxy Tab A line, and after a series of leaks, the company has launched two new models for 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is an 8.7 inch budget tablet that seems like an upgraded version of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that was first released in 2021. And the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a new model with a bigger, better display and optional support for 5G networks (the smaller model tops out at 4G LTE connections). Both should be available in select markets beginning today.

The smaller tablet seems well positioned to compete with small budget tablets like the Amazon Fire HD 8, and brings a few key upgrades over the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, including support for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and, at least according to previous leaks, a newer processor.

I haven’t seen US pricing or availability information yet, but prices in Guatamala start at around $190 for a WiFi-only model or $240 for a version with 4G LTE.

The new Galaxy Tab A9+, meanwhile, has a FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, quad speakers (instead of stereo), and a higher-resolution front camera than the smaller model. Rumor has it that this model will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, while the A9 has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which might help explain why only the larger tablet supports 5G networks.

Here are all the specs for both of the new tablets that I could find. Note that anything with an asterisk next to it is an unconfirmed details taken from leaked product info, while everything else in the comparison table below is taken from Samsung’s launch announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Display 8.7 inches

1340 x 800 pixels*

60 Hz 11 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels*

90 Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 (MT87891V)*

2 x Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G57 MC2 graphics Qualcomm Snapdragon 695*

8 x Kryo CPU cores @ up to 2.2 GHz

Adreno 619 graphics RAM / Storage 4GB / 64GB

8GB / 128GB Ports USB-C

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Connectivity WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.3

4G LTE (optional) WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

4G LTE / 5G (optional) Battery & Charging 5,100 mAh 7,040 mAh battery*

15W charging* Cameras 8MP (rear)

2MP (front) 8MP (rear)

5MP (front) Audio Stereo 1W speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Quad 1.2 W speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Software Android 13

One UI 5.1

2-app multi-window Android 13

One UI 5.1

3-app multiwindow Materials Metal body Dimensions 211 x 125 x 8mm 257 x 169 x 7mm Weight 332 grams (WiFi)

333 grams (4G LTE) 480 grams (WiFi)

491 grams (5G) Color options Graphite, Silver, Navy

*Leaked specs via WinFuture (A9 and A9+)

