Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S tablets are some of the most powerful Android tablets around, but the company also sells lower-cost tablets under the Galaxy Tab A line, and after a series of leaks, the company has launched two new models for 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is an 8.7 inch budget tablet that seems like an upgraded version of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that was first released in 2021. And the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a new model with a bigger, better display and optional support for 5G networks (the smaller model tops out at 4G LTE connections). Both should be available in select markets beginning today.
The smaller tablet seems well positioned to compete with small budget tablets like the Amazon Fire HD 8, and brings a few key upgrades over the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, including support for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and, at least according to previous leaks, a newer processor.
I haven’t seen US pricing or availability information yet, but prices in Guatamala start at around $190 for a WiFi-only model or $240 for a version with 4G LTE.
The new Galaxy Tab A9+, meanwhile, has a FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, quad speakers (instead of stereo), and a higher-resolution front camera than the smaller model. Rumor has it that this model will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, while the A9 has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which might help explain why only the larger tablet supports 5G networks.
Here are all the specs for both of the new tablets that I could find. Note that anything with an asterisk next to it is an unconfirmed details taken from leaked product info, while everything else in the comparison table below is taken from Samsung’s launch announcement.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
|Display
|8.7 inches
1340 x 800 pixels*
60 Hz
|11 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels*
90 Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G99 (MT87891V)*
2 x Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G57 MC2 graphics
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695*
8 x Kryo CPU cores @ up to 2.2 GHz
Adreno 619 graphics
|RAM / Storage
|4GB / 64GB
8GB / 128GB
|Ports
|USB-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|Connectivity
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE / 5G (optional)
|Battery & Charging
|5,100 mAh
|7,040 mAh battery*
15W charging*
|Cameras
|8MP (rear)
2MP (front)
|8MP (rear)
5MP (front)
|Audio
|Stereo 1W speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
|Quad 1.2 W speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
|Software
|Android 13
One UI 5.1
2-app multi-window
|Android 13
One UI 5.1
3-app multiwindow
|Materials
|Metal body
|Dimensions
|211 x 125 x 8mm
|257 x 169 x 7mm
|Weight
|332 grams (WiFi)
333 grams (4G LTE)
|480 grams (WiFi)
491 grams (5G)
|Color options
|Graphite, Silver, Navy
*Leaked specs via WinFuture (A9 and A9+)
Security update period? I’d prefer an Android tablet, but for that. Chrome OS tablets tend to have pretty good update policies, depending on release date, but I really hate that OS even though it’s fairly similar to Android. Oddly, Amazon tends to be better than Android when it comes to security updates.
Who actually wants a tablet with a wider aspect ratio than 16:9? This is going the opposite direction from what I want. This 8.7″ model is like 32:19 or something.
I think they’re sort of expecting the smaller tablets to end up being used more like giant phones, held in one hand and using the other to doomscroll, only with a larger font size.
Samsung, in theory, may have had the capacity to determine that, if their telemetry measured how long people used their smaller tablets in portrait mode and what apps they used and for how long because that’s not creepy at all.
I’m not even slightly interested in that design change. I’m waiting for tablets to go back to 4:3 ratio.
What are you talking about, both tablets are less wide than the standard 16:9 widescreen. The 8.7” has an aspect ratio of 1.675 (lower than the 1.778 of 16:9) and closer to the 16:10 (1.60) that is finally making a comeback
You’re right, I did the math wrong. It’s a 5:3 aspect ratio.
The vertical photo made it look more narrow than 9:16.
Ideally, this new smart-device revolution (2007-2014) should’ve stuck with 2:1 phones and 1:1 tablets ranging from 400p to 900p resolution. Once we made the leap to the new platform (ARMv8-64bit) in 2016, it may have been better to have everything as a Root-2 aspect ratio.
That is what is based upon the international ISO standard (1:1.41…) and it has some very interesting properties. This would mean you can have something as small as a smart-watch and just scale up with pixel-perfect accuracy and maintaining software compatibility, all the way up to mini devices, small phones, large phones, small tablets, big tablets, small laptop, large laptops, small monitors, big monitors, small TVs, large TVs. The interesting part is that software is also binary, and most of the chip hardware progression follows this trend closely. So you could start out with say a tablet, and halving the screen size for a phone you could halve the chipset size, or if you doubled it and went for a laptop size screen, you need to double the chipset size. It’s sort of what Apple is doing with the A14 (iPhone mini), (iPhone Max) A16, M1 (iPad Pro small), (Macbook Air) M2+, M1 Pro (MBP 14), (MBP 16) M2 Pro+, M1 Max, (MBP 16) M2 Max+, M1 Ultra (small desktop), M2 Ultra+ (Mac Pro).