Samsung’s latest premium laptops are set to hit the streets later this month. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book3 Ultra all feature aluminum frames, high-res 120 Hz AMOLED displays, quad speakers, and “studio quality” microphones.

The new laptops are also powered by 13th-gen Intel Core chips. Some features are only available on certain models though.

For example, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the only model available with up to an Intel Core i9 processor and the only version to feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series discrete graphics.

And the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is the only model with a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen display, Samsung S-Pen support, and optional support for 5G connectivity.

Here’s an overview of key specs for each of Samsung’s new laptos:

Book3 Pro 14″ Book3 Pro 16″ Book3 Pro 360 16″ Book3 Ultra 16″ Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

500 nits peak brightness 16 inchesX

2880 x 1800 pixels

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

500 nits peak brightness 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

500 nits peak brightness

Samsung S-Pen 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

500 nits peak brightness Processor 13th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 13th-gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9 Graphics Intel Iris Xe NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 RAM 8GB / 16GB / 32GB

LPDDR5 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe SSD 512GB or 1TB

PCIe SSD Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

5G Sub-6 GHz (optional) WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Battery 63 Wh 76 Wh Charging 65W USB Type-C 100W USB Type-C Camera 1080p Audio Quad speakers with AKG sound (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters)

“Studio quality” dual microphones Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm Weight 1.17 kg 1.56kg 1.71 kg 1.79 kg

Like many PC makers these days, Samsung is trying to market its computers by highlighting features rather than just specs. To that end, the company notes that its notebooks support “Single Sign On,” which lets you sign into your Galaxy Book3 notebook with a Samsung account and stay synchronized with other Samsung Galaxy devices like smartphones and tablets.

There’s also support for keyboard & trackpad sharing between your devices, allowing you to use your laptop keyboard to enter text on a notebook, and a multi-device option that lets you copy and paste text, images, or other content between devices.

Samsung is also taking a page out of Apple’s book and promising that the built-in microphones for its laptops are “studio quality,” thanks to AI noise cancelling technology and a dual mic setup. While studio-quality is subjective, anything that makes video calls sound a little better is fine by me. There’s also a “studio mode” camera feature with support for auto-framing, eye contact correction, and lighting correction.

Samsung says the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in select markets beginning February 17th, while the Book3 Ultra will launch February 22nd.

