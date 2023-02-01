Samsung’s latest premium laptops are set to hit the streets later this month. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book3 Ultra all feature aluminum frames, high-res 120 Hz AMOLED displays, quad speakers, and “studio quality” microphones.
The new laptops are also powered by 13th-gen Intel Core chips. Some features are only available on certain models though.
For example, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the only model available with up to an Intel Core i9 processor and the only version to feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series discrete graphics.
And the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is the only model with a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen display, Samsung S-Pen support, and optional support for 5G connectivity.
Here’s an overview of key specs for each of Samsung’s new laptos:
|Book3 Pro 14″
|Book3 Pro 16″
|Book3 Pro 360 16″
|Book3 Ultra 16″
|Display
|14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
500 nits peak brightness
|16 inchesX
2880 x 1800 pixels
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
500 nits peak brightness
|16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
500 nits peak brightness
Samsung S-Pen
|16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
500 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|13th-gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7
|13th-gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070
|RAM
|8GB / 16GB / 32GB
LPDDR5
|16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe SSD
|512GB or 1TB
PCIe SSD
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
5G Sub-6 GHz (optional)
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Battery
|63 Wh
|76 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB Type-C
|100W USB Type-C
|Camera
|1080p
|Audio
|Quad speakers with AKG sound (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters)
“Studio quality” dual microphones
|Dimensions
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm
|355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm
|355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm
|Weight
|1.17 kg
|1.56kg
|1.71 kg
|1.79 kg
Like many PC makers these days, Samsung is trying to market its computers by highlighting features rather than just specs. To that end, the company notes that its notebooks support “Single Sign On,” which lets you sign into your Galaxy Book3 notebook with a Samsung account and stay synchronized with other Samsung Galaxy devices like smartphones and tablets.
There’s also support for keyboard & trackpad sharing between your devices, allowing you to use your laptop keyboard to enter text on a notebook, and a multi-device option that lets you copy and paste text, images, or other content between devices.
Samsung is also taking a page out of Apple’s book and promising that the built-in microphones for its laptops are “studio quality,” thanks to AI noise cancelling technology and a dual mic setup. While studio-quality is subjective, anything that makes video calls sound a little better is fine by me. There’s also a “studio mode” camera feature with support for auto-framing, eye contact correction, and lighting correction.
Samsung says the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in select markets beginning February 17th, while the Book3 Ultra will launch February 22nd.