The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Go 5G is a 3.2 pound Windows laptop with a 14 inch FHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor, and, as the name suggests, its standout feature is that this laptop has built-in support for 5G wireless networks.

Samsung says the laptop will be available in South Korea starting January 2nd for 557,700 won (about $430). Wondering when it’ll get a global launch? It already did… nearly a year ago.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Go 5G appears to be identical to the Galaxybook2 Go.

That laptop was introduced in January, 2023 and features the same display, processor, ports, and physical design. As far as I can tell, the biggest differences are the new name, and that the Galaxy Book2 Go was available in two memory and storage configurations: 4GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB, while Samsung is only announcing the cheaper version for the South Korean market.

One other difference? It doesn’t seem like any retailers are still selling the Galaxy Book2 Go… at least not in the United States.

The Galaxy Book 3 Go 5G (and Galaxy Book2 Go) aren’t exactly the fastest laptops around. The Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor is a mid-range chip designed for budget Windows and ChromeOS laptops. And 4GB of RAM is barely enough for a decent Windows experience these days.

But the relatively low price tag makes this one of the more affordable 5G-ready Windows laptops, which could make it an attractive option for getting basic work done while on the go.

The laptop measures 324 x 225 x 16mm (12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″) and has a 42.3 Wh battery and support for 45W USB-C charging. It has LPDDR4x memory and eUFS storage, stereo 1.5W speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, a 720p webcam, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

Ports include two USB Type-C, one USB Type-A, a headphone jack, a microSD card reader and nano SIM card slot And the display is a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD screen with an anti-glare finish.

