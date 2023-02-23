Samsung may have gone all-in on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips for its Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup. But the company is still producing its own chips under the Exynos brand, and now Samsung has introduced two new Exynos 1300 series chips that will likely power some of the company’s upcoming Galaxy A-series mid-range phones.

The Samsung Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1330 are both 5nm chips with ARM Cortex-78 and Cortex-a55 CPU cores, Mali-G68 graphics, and support for high-resolution cameras.

Here’s a bit more about how the two chips stack up:

Exynos 1380Exynos 1330
CPU4 x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz
4 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz		2 x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
GraphicsMali-G68 MP5 @ 950 MHzMali-G68 MP2
NPU4.9 TOPS AI EngineN/A
Display Up to FHD+ @ 144 HzUp to FHD+ @ 120 Hz
RAMLPDDR4x or LPDDR5
StorageUFS 3.1UFS 2.2 or UFS 3.1
CamerasUp to 200MP single-camera
Up to 64MP single-camera @ 30 fps
Up to 16MP + 16MP + 16MP triple camera		Up to 108MP single camera
Up to 32MP single-camera @ 30 fps
Up to 16MP + 16MP dual camera
VideoUp to 4K decoding
Wireless5G NR Sub-6 GHz (3.79Gbps DL / 1.28 Gbps UL)
5G NR mmWave (3.67 Gbps DL / 920 Mbps UL)
4 LTE Cat 18 (1.2 Gbps DL / 211 Mbps UL)
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC		5G NR Sub-6 GHz (2.55Gbps DL / 1.28 Gbps UL)
4 LTE Cat 18
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Satellite navigationGPS, GLONASS, Beidou GalileoGPS, GLONASS, Beidou Galileo

According to Sammobile, the Exynos 1380 will be used in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mid-range smartphone, while the Exynos 1330 is more of a budget chip that debuted in the Galaxy A14 5G, but which could find its way to additional Galaxy A devices soon.

