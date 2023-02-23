Samsung may have gone all-in on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips for its Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup. But the company is still producing its own chips under the Exynos brand, and now Samsung has introduced two new Exynos 1300 series chips that will likely power some of the company’s upcoming Galaxy A-series mid-range phones.
The Samsung Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1330 are both 5nm chips with ARM Cortex-78 and Cortex-a55 CPU cores, Mali-G68 graphics, and support for high-resolution cameras.
Here’s a bit more about how the two chips stack up:
|Exynos 1380
|Exynos 1330
|CPU
|4 x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz
4 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
|2 x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP5 @ 950 MHz
|Mali-G68 MP2
|NPU
|4.9 TOPS AI Engine
|N/A
|Display
|Up to FHD+ @ 144 Hz
|Up to FHD+ @ 120 Hz
|RAM
|LPDDR4x or LPDDR5
|Storage
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2 or UFS 3.1
|Cameras
|Up to 200MP single-camera
Up to 64MP single-camera @ 30 fps
Up to 16MP + 16MP + 16MP triple camera
|Up to 108MP single camera
Up to 32MP single-camera @ 30 fps
Up to 16MP + 16MP dual camera
|Video
|Up to 4K decoding
|Wireless
|5G NR Sub-6 GHz (3.79Gbps DL / 1.28 Gbps UL)
5G NR mmWave (3.67 Gbps DL / 920 Mbps UL)
4 LTE Cat 18 (1.2 Gbps DL / 211 Mbps UL)
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
|5G NR Sub-6 GHz (2.55Gbps DL / 1.28 Gbps UL)
4 LTE Cat 18
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
|Satellite navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou Galileo
According to Sammobile, the Exynos 1380 will be used in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mid-range smartphone, while the Exynos 1330 is more of a budget chip that debuted in the Galaxy A14 5G, but which could find its way to additional Galaxy A devices soon.