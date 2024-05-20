Samsung’s new Galaxy Book4 Edge line of laptops are premium thin and light notebooks with 3K AMOLED displays and Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors.
The new Galaxy Book4 Edge comes with a choice of 14 or 16 inch display options. The smaller model ships standard with a 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, while the larger version is available with up to a X1E-84-100 chip with support for faster CPU and graphics speeds.
Both chips are 12-core processors with Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU featuring up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. But the higher-performance chip supports CPU speeds up to 3.8 GHz when all cores are firing at top speed, or up to 4.2 TOPS for the two fastest cores. It also has a GPU with up to 4.6 TFLOPS of performance.
The cheaper X1E-80-100 chip, meanwhile, tops out at 3.4 GHz speeds when using all CPU cores or 4 GHz of dual-core boost performance and has a 3.8 TFLOPS GPU.
Samsung says the Galaxy Book4 Edge will get up to 22 hours of battery life (during local video playback) from its 61.8 Wh battery and the notebook supports 65W charging via a USB-C power adapter.
But one thing that all of thew new laptops will have is Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that’s featured in every Snapdragon X chip, and which is capable of delivering up to 45 TOPS of performance for on-device AI processing, enabling the latest AI features in Windows 11, among other things. All three of Samsung’s new laptops have that NPU.
All three laptops have two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. But 16 inch models also have a USB Type-A port, a microSD card reader and a number pad on the keyboard.
|Galaxy Book Edge4 (14 inch)
|Galaxy Book Edge4 (16 inch)
|Display
|14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz VRR
500 nits
10-point multitouch
|16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz VRR
500 nits
10-point multitouch
|Processor
|Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100
|Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100
Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100
|RAM
|16GB
|Storage
|512GB / 1TB
|Ports
|2 x USB4
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
|2 x USB 4
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 7
|Camera
|2MP (1080p)
|Audio
|2 x microphones
Quad speakers (2 x 4W woofer, 2 x 2.7W tweeter)
Dolby Atmos
|2 x microphones
Quad speakers (2 x 5W woofer, 2 x 2W tweeter)
Dolby Atmos
|Keyboard
|Backlit Pro keyboard
|Backlit Pro keyboard with number pad
|Battery
|55.9 Wh
|61.8 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB-C power adapter
|Dimensions
|12.3″ x 8.81″ x 0.43″
|13.99″ x 9.86″ x 0.48″
|Weight
|2.6 pounds
|3.4 pounds
|Price
|$1350
|$1450 (X1E-80-100)
$1750 (X1E-840-100)
via WinFuture, @rquandt, and @evleaks