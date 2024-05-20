Samsung’s new Galaxy Book4 Edge line of laptops are premium thin and light notebooks with 3K AMOLED displays and Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors.

The new Galaxy Book4 Edge comes with a choice of 14 or 16 inch display options. The smaller model ships standard with a 12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, while the larger version is available with up to a X1E-84-100 chip with support for faster CPU and graphics speeds.

Both chips are 12-core processors with Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU featuring up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. But the higher-performance chip supports CPU speeds up to 3.8 GHz when all cores are firing at top speed, or up to 4.2 TOPS for the two fastest cores. It also has a GPU with up to 4.6 TFLOPS of performance.

The cheaper X1E-80-100 chip, meanwhile, tops out at 3.4 GHz speeds when using all CPU cores or 4 GHz of dual-core boost performance and has a 3.8 TFLOPS GPU.

Samsung says the Galaxy Book4 Edge will get up to 22 hours of battery life (during local video playback) from its 61.8 Wh battery and the notebook supports 65W charging via a USB-C power adapter.

But one thing that all of thew new laptops will have is Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that’s featured in every Snapdragon X chip, and which is capable of delivering up to 45 TOPS of performance for on-device AI processing, enabling the latest AI features in Windows 11, among other things. All three of Samsung’s new laptops have that NPU.

All three laptops have two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. But 16 inch models also have a USB Type-A port, a microSD card reader and a number pad on the keyboard.

Galaxy Book Edge4 (14 inch) Galaxy Book Edge4 (16 inch) Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

120 Hz VRR

500 nits

10-point multitouch 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

120 Hz VRR

500 nits

10-point multitouch Processor Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100

Snapdragon X Elite X1E-84-100 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB / 1TB Ports 2 x USB4

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB 4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 7 Camera 2MP (1080p) Audio 2 x microphones

Quad speakers (2 x 4W woofer, 2 x 2.7W tweeter)

Dolby Atmos 2 x microphones

Quad speakers (2 x 5W woofer, 2 x 2W tweeter)

Dolby Atmos Keyboard Backlit Pro keyboard Backlit Pro keyboard with number pad Battery 55.9 Wh 61.8 Wh Charging 65W USB-C power adapter Dimensions 12.3″ x 8.81″ x 0.43″ 13.99″ x 9.86″ x 0.48″ Weight 2.6 pounds 3.4 pounds Price $1350 $1450 (X1E-80-100)

$1750 (X1E-840-100)

via WinFuture, @rquandt, and @evleaks

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.