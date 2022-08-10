Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip4 looks nearly identical to last year’s Flip3. Both are modern flip-phones with a foldable 6.7 inch, 120 Hz AMOLED primary display that bends at the middle allowing you to snap the phone closed and slide it in a pocket or handbag. Both have 1.9 inch AMOLED cover displays that allow you to perform some actions without unfolding. The new model is a little smaller, but you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any upgrades: the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a bigger battery, a faster processor, and optional support for up to 512GB of storage, among other things. It keeps the same starting price though: the Galaxy Z Flip4 is up for pre-order for $999 and up and ships August 26, 2022.

Two of the biggest differences between this year’s model and last year’s are that the processor has been upgraded from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the new model has a 3,700 mAh battery, up from 3,300 mAh.

Whether those changes bring significantly better battery life remains to be seen, but they certainly shouldn’t hurt. The phone also supports fast charging: Samsung says you should get a 50 percent charge by plugging in the phone for about a half hour.

Samsung says the new phone also has an upgraded camera “with a 65 percent brighter sensor” that should capture more light, allowing for better night-time photography.

The phone still has the same 8GB of RAM as last year’s model. But in addition to 128GB and 256GB storage variants, Samsung is now offering a 512GB option.

Here’s a run-down of specs for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4:

Galaxy Z Flip4 specs Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4’s Main Screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display*

260 x 512*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4’s Cover Screen size is 1.9-inch in the full rectangle and 1.8-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip4 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 187g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera (F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚) Rear Cameras 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚) 12MP Wide-angle Camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage *Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 3,700mAh (typical) dual battery*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3595mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Super Fast Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W adapter** or higher

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0***

Wireless PowerShare*****Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.

****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5 and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8*IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 12

One UI 4.1.1 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth® v5.2 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment.

**Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and one eSIM***SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.

**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

[Bespoke Edition] Front/Back (Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red), Frame(Silver/Black/Gold)* Availability may vary by market.

press release