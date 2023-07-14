Samsung is holding an event later this month where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra tablets. Leaked pictures and specs for those devices have been making the rounds in recent weeks, giving us an idea of what to expect.

But Samsung is also expected to launch two more tablets later this year: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 FE+. Now we have some of the first leaks that allegedly give us a preview of these upcoming tablets.

Samsung’s FE series devices tend to be cheaper alternatives to the company’s flagships, but the company doesn’t release FE-series phones or tablets every year. In fact, this would only be the second time the company has released a FE-series tablet: the last was the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which first launched in 2021 and only comes in one size (12.4 inches).

The new models are expected to come in two sizes, and according to information from @onleaks provided two two websites, here’s what we’re expecting:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will have a 10.9 inch display, a 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.7mm body, a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, and a single rear camera plus a fingerprint sensor on the side and stereo speakers.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is expected to have a larger 12.4 inch display and a body that measures 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54mm and dual rear cameras. But other specs, including the processor, seem to be similar.

There are some other details mentioned in the articles, but I’d honestly take them with a grain of salt as there are a number of inconsistencies. It’s worth noting that while @onleaks has a generally decent track record with leaks, he’s basically selling his services to a couple of website I’ve never heard of, who used that information for articles that incorporated some additional speculation.

You can visit Media Peanut for more Galaxy Tab S9 FE pictures or WolfOfTablet for leaked Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ images.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.