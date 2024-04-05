Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A9 last fall as a budget tablet with an 8.7 inch HD display and a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It’s basically a modest update over the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which has been a popular option in the cheap Android tablet space for the past few years.

Now Samsung is offering a Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition in select markets as well.

The Kids Edition is basically a regular Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 4G LTE, some special Kids Edition software with a focus on kid-friendly and educational experiences and parental controls, and a few accessories:

A rugged “Kids Puffy Case” with a built-in kickstand

A capacitive “Crayon Stylus” for writing and drawing on the screen

Stickers

15W travel adapter

There’s no word on if or when the Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition will be available in North America anytime soon… but seeing as the grownup version of this tablet isn’t sold in North America yet, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Instead, customers in the US can buy the Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet which has a bigger, higher-resolution display with a faster screen refresh rate, a faster processor, quad speakers (instead of stereo), and a few other advantages. But it’d be nice if Samsung’s smaller tablet was available in the US, as not everyone wants a big-screen device.

But the Kids Edition tablet is available now in Malaysia for 799 MYR (about $170). It also launched in Indonesia in December. A Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition is also available in that country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Display 8.7 inches

1340 x 800 pixels

60 Hz 11 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

90 Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 (MT87891V)

2 x Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G57 MC2 graphics Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

8 x Kryo CPU cores @ up to 2.2 GHz

Adreno 619 graphics RAM / Storage 4GB / 64GB

8GB / 128GB Ports USB-C

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Connectivity WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.3

4G LTE (optional) WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

4G LTE / 5G (optional) Battery & Charging 5,100 mAh 7,040 mAh battery*

15W charging* Cameras 8MP (rear)

2MP (front) 8MP (rear)

5MP (front) Audio Stereo 1W speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Quad 1.2 W speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Software Android 13

One UI 5.1

2-app multi-window Android 13

One UI 5.1

3-app multiwindow Materials Metal body Dimensions 211 x 125 x 8mm 257 x 169 x 7mm Weight 332 grams (WiFi)

333 grams (4G LTE) 480 grams (WiFi)

491 grams (5G) Color options Graphite, Silver, Navy

