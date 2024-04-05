Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab A9 last fall as a budget tablet with an 8.7 inch HD display and a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It’s basically a modest update over the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which has been a popular option in the cheap Android tablet space for the past few years.
Now Samsung is offering a Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition in select markets as well.
The Kids Edition is basically a regular Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 4G LTE, some special Kids Edition software with a focus on kid-friendly and educational experiences and parental controls, and a few accessories:
- A rugged “Kids Puffy Case” with a built-in kickstand
- A capacitive “Crayon Stylus” for writing and drawing on the screen
- Stickers
- 15W travel adapter
There’s no word on if or when the Galaxy Tab A9 Kids Edition will be available in North America anytime soon… but seeing as the grownup version of this tablet isn’t sold in North America yet, I wouldn’t hold my breath.
Instead, customers in the US can buy the Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet which has a bigger, higher-resolution display with a faster screen refresh rate, a faster processor, quad speakers (instead of stereo), and a few other advantages. But it’d be nice if Samsung’s smaller tablet was available in the US, as not everyone wants a big-screen device.
But the Kids Edition tablet is available now in Malaysia for 799 MYR (about $170). It also launched in Indonesia in December. A Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition is also available in that country.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
|Display
|8.7 inches
1340 x 800 pixels
60 Hz
|11 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
90 Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G99 (MT87891V)
2 x Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G57 MC2 graphics
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
8 x Kryo CPU cores @ up to 2.2 GHz
Adreno 619 graphics
|RAM / Storage
|4GB / 64GB
8GB / 128GB
|Ports
|USB-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|Connectivity
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE / 5G (optional)
|Battery & Charging
|5,100 mAh
|7,040 mAh battery*
15W charging*
|Cameras
|8MP (rear)
2MP (front)
|8MP (rear)
5MP (front)
|Audio
|Stereo 1W speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
|Quad 1.2 W speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
|Software
|Android 13
One UI 5.1
2-app multi-window
|Android 13
One UI 5.1
3-app multiwindow
|Materials
|Metal body
|Dimensions
|211 x 125 x 8mm
|257 x 169 x 7mm
|Weight
|332 grams (WiFi)
333 grams (4G LTE)
|480 grams (WiFi)
491 grams (5G)
|Color options
|Graphite, Silver, Navy