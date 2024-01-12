Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Samsung Galaxy A9+ is a mid-range Android tablet with an 10.9 inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, and quad speakers.

First launched in select markets last October, the Samsung Galaxy A9+ is now available in the US from Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, and Samsung. Prices start at $220 for a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or you can pay another $40 for an 8GB/128GB model.

That puts the Galaxy Tab A9+ in the same general price range as the Amazon Fire Max 11, which has a $230 starting price, a similar display and a MediaTek MT8188J processor that scores slightly higher in most benchmarks, but which is roughly comparable to the Snapdragon 695.

What Samsung’s tablet has going for it, though, is a higher screen refresh rate and a more standard version of Android that comes with the Google Play Store pre-installed, no hacking or sideloading required. And that probably makes the Galaxy Tab A9+ a better buy for most customers.

It’s also a nice step up from the company’s previous-gen budget and mid-range tablets like the Galaxy Tab A7 and A8 series.

The new model ships with Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.1 software interface. Among other things, it includes support for viewing up to 3 aps at once in a multi-window mode.

Other features include a microSD card reader, USB-C port, 7,040 mAh battery and support for 15W charging, and 8MP front and 5MP rear cameras.

The tablet has a metal body and measures 257 x 169 x 7mm and weighs 480 grams.

Customers who order the Galaxy Tab A9+ by January 28 will also get a Samsung Book Cover for free.

Samsung also introduced a smaller, cheaper Galaxy Tab A9 last fall, with an 8.7 inch, HD+ display, stereo speakers, and a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. But that model isn’t available in the US yet.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.