Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

For the last few years the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been my go-to suggestion for folks looking for a decent inexpensive Android tablet that’s not part of the Amazon Fire lineup. But that tablet has been around for more than two years, and its hardware is starting to look a bit long in the tooth.

Now Samsung’s follow-up is (almost) here. As expected, it’s called the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, and it’s an affordable tablet with an 8.7 inch display. An 11 inch Galaxy Tab A9+ with better specs is also on the way.

Samsung hasn’t officially introduced the tablets yet, but the Galaxy Tab A9 showed up at Amazon’s website for the United Arab Emirates recently, giving us a good look at some key details for both models.

And German website WinFuture has found some additional details for the Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+, but since those haven’t been confirmed yet, I’ve marked them with an asterisk in the spec table below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Display8.7 inches
1340 x 800 pixels*
60 Hz		11 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels*
90 Hz
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G99 (MT87891V)*
2 x Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G57 MC2 graphics		Qualcomm Snapdragon 695*
8 x Kryo CPU cores @ up to 2.2 GHz
Adreno 619 graphics
RAM / Storage4GB / 64GB
8GB / 128GB
PortsUSB-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
ConnectivityWiFi
Bluetooth
4G LTE (optional)		WiFi
Bluetooth
5G (optional)
Battery & Charging?7,040 mAh battery*
15W charging*
Cameras?8MP (rear)*
AudioStereo 1W speakers
Dolby Atmos sound		Quad 1.2 W speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
SoftwareAndroid 13
One UI 5.1
2-app multi-window		Android 13
One UI 5.1
3-app multiwindow
MaterialsMetal body
Dimensions211 x 125 x 8mm6.9mm thick
Weight333 grams?
Color optionsGraphite, Silver, Navy
Price699 UAE for 4GB/64GB/4G LTE ($190)?

via /r/Samsung

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,464 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.