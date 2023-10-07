Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

For the last few years the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been my go-to suggestion for folks looking for a decent inexpensive Android tablet that’s not part of the Amazon Fire lineup. But that tablet has been around for more than two years, and its hardware is starting to look a bit long in the tooth.

Now Samsung’s follow-up is (almost) here. As expected, it’s called the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, and it’s an affordable tablet with an 8.7 inch display. An 11 inch Galaxy Tab A9+ with better specs is also on the way.

Samsung hasn’t officially introduced the tablets yet, but the Galaxy Tab A9 showed up at Amazon’s website for the United Arab Emirates recently, giving us a good look at some key details for both models.

And German website WinFuture has found some additional details for the Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+, but since those haven’t been confirmed yet, I’ve marked them with an asterisk in the spec table below:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Display 8.7 inches

1340 x 800 pixels*

60 Hz 11 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels*

90 Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 (MT87891V)*

2 x Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G57 MC2 graphics Qualcomm Snapdragon 695*

8 x Kryo CPU cores @ up to 2.2 GHz

Adreno 619 graphics RAM / Storage 4GB / 64GB

8GB / 128GB Ports USB-C

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Connectivity WiFi

Bluetooth

4G LTE (optional) WiFi

Bluetooth

5G (optional) Battery & Charging ? 7,040 mAh battery*

15W charging* Cameras ? 8MP (rear)* Audio Stereo 1W speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Quad 1.2 W speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Software Android 13

One UI 5.1

2-app multi-window Android 13

One UI 5.1

3-app multiwindow Materials Metal body Dimensions 211 x 125 x 8mm 6.9mm thick Weight 333 grams ? Color options Graphite, Silver, Navy Price 699 UAE for 4GB/64GB/4G LTE ($190) ?

