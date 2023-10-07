Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
For the last few years the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been my go-to suggestion for folks looking for a decent inexpensive Android tablet that’s not part of the Amazon Fire lineup. But that tablet has been around for more than two years, and its hardware is starting to look a bit long in the tooth.
Now Samsung’s follow-up is (almost) here. As expected, it’s called the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, and it’s an affordable tablet with an 8.7 inch display. An 11 inch Galaxy Tab A9+ with better specs is also on the way.
Samsung hasn’t officially introduced the tablets yet, but the Galaxy Tab A9 showed up at Amazon’s website for the United Arab Emirates recently, giving us a good look at some key details for both models.
And German website WinFuture has found some additional details for the Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+, but since those haven’t been confirmed yet, I’ve marked them with an asterisk in the spec table below:
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
|Display
|8.7 inches
1340 x 800 pixels*
60 Hz
|11 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels*
90 Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G99 (MT87891V)*
2 x Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G57 MC2 graphics
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695*
8 x Kryo CPU cores @ up to 2.2 GHz
Adreno 619 graphics
|RAM / Storage
|4GB / 64GB
8GB / 128GB
|Ports
|USB-C
microSD card reader (up to 1TB)
|Connectivity
|WiFi
Bluetooth
4G LTE (optional)
|WiFi
Bluetooth
5G (optional)
|Battery & Charging
|?
|7,040 mAh battery*
15W charging*
|Cameras
|?
|8MP (rear)*
|Audio
|Stereo 1W speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
|Quad 1.2 W speakers
Dolby Atmos sound
|Software
|Android 13
One UI 5.1
2-app multi-window
|Android 13
One UI 5.1
3-app multiwindow
|Materials
|Metal body
|Dimensions
|211 x 125 x 8mm
|6.9mm thick
|Weight
|333 grams
|?
|Color options
|Graphite, Silver, Navy
|Price
|699 UAE for 4GB/64GB/4G LTE ($190)
|?
