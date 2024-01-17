Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung’s newest flagship smartphones pack premium features like AMOLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates, high-quality camera systems, and speedy processors. But that’s not really enough to make a phone that stands out these days.

So Samsung is introducing some big new software features rather than just focusing on hardware. The Galaxy S24 will be the first phone to launch with what Samsung is calling Galaxy AI, enabling things like real-time language translation during phone calls or for in-person conversations, and a promise of 7 years of security updates and 7 major OS updates. That means a Samsung Galaxy S24 you buy today should be supported through at least 2031.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Long-term support isn’t unique to the Galaxy S24. Apple typically offers iPhone updates for 5 or more years, and Google’s Pixel 8 series smartphones should also get at least 7 years of updates. But it’s still nice to see.

AI features are also hardly unique to Samsung these days. But Samsung is one of a relatively small number of Android phone makers with the capacity to build out an ecosystem of AI features, some of which might actually be useful occasionally.

For example, the company says its Live Translate feature offers real-time, 2-way voice and text translation. 13 languages are supported at launch, and translation happens on-device, without sending any data to the cloud, which leads to speedier, more private translations. Some functions even work without any cellular or WiFi data.

Among other things, Samsung says Galaxy AI enables:

  • Interpreter: Translate live conversations between two people speaking different languages in a split-screen mode.
  • Call Assist: Real-time translation of phone calls between speakers of different languages.
  • Android Auto: Summarize incoming text messages and suggest possible replies and actions.
  • Note Assist: The Samsung Notes app now offers AI-generated summaries and templates.
  • Transcript Assist: Create text transcripts from voice recordings, with the ability to automatically detect different speakers.

Some of the new AI-enhanced features come from Google rather than Samsung. But Google’s new Circle to Search feature is debuting first on two sets of phones: Google’s Pixel 8 series, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series. It allows users to long-press the home button and then “circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the Galaxy S24’s screen” to view relevant search results without switching apps.

Samsung also notes that AI features are configurable, allowing you to choose whether to allow AI features that rely on the cloud, or only those that can be processed on-device.

Whether you care about AI or not though, the new phones have some decent hardware, led by the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a titanium frame, Corning’s new scratch-resistant Gorilla Armor on the display that’s said to reduce reflection by up to 75%, and a larger vapor chamber for improved cooling.

Galaxy S24Galaxy S24+Galaxy S24 Ultra
Display6.2 inches
FHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
1 – 120 Hz		6.7 inches
QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
1 – 120 Hz		6.8 inches
QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
1 – 120 Hz
2600 nits peak brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
or
Samsung Exynos 2400		Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM / Storage8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
8GB + 512GB		12GB + 256GB
12GB + 512GB		12GB + 256GB
12GB + 512GB
12GB + 1TB
Battery4,000 mAh4,9000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging25W (wired)
Wireless charging		45W (wired)
Wireless charging
Rear Cameras 12MP ultra-wide
50MP wide-angle
10MP telephoto (3X)		12MP ultra-wide
200MP wide-angle
50MP telephoto (5X)
10MP telephoto (3X)
Front camera12MP
Wireless5G
4G LTE
WiFi 6E
BT 5.3		5G
4G LTE
WiFi 7
BT 5.3
OSAndroid 14
One UI 6.1
7 years updates
IP RatingIP68
Dimensions147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm
Weight168 grams197 grams233 grams
Starting price$800$1000$1300

One thing to keep in mind is that while the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the best camera system, the most durable materials, and S-Pen support, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are smaller, feature an updated, flatter design, and have most of the same features including Galaxy AI and 7 years of updates.

9to5Google says after spending a little time with the new phones, it seems like the smaller, cheaper models might actually offer more bang for the buck unless you really need 5x telephoto zoom or stylus support.

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,523 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.