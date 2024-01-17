Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung’s newest flagship smartphones pack premium features like AMOLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates, high-quality camera systems, and speedy processors. But that’s not really enough to make a phone that stands out these days.

So Samsung is introducing some big new software features rather than just focusing on hardware. The Galaxy S24 will be the first phone to launch with what Samsung is calling Galaxy AI, enabling things like real-time language translation during phone calls or for in-person conversations, and a promise of 7 years of security updates and 7 major OS updates. That means a Samsung Galaxy S24 you buy today should be supported through at least 2031.

Long-term support isn’t unique to the Galaxy S24. Apple typically offers iPhone updates for 5 or more years, and Google’s Pixel 8 series smartphones should also get at least 7 years of updates. But it’s still nice to see.

AI features are also hardly unique to Samsung these days. But Samsung is one of a relatively small number of Android phone makers with the capacity to build out an ecosystem of AI features, some of which might actually be useful occasionally.

For example, the company says its Live Translate feature offers real-time, 2-way voice and text translation. 13 languages are supported at launch, and translation happens on-device, without sending any data to the cloud, which leads to speedier, more private translations. Some functions even work without any cellular or WiFi data.

Among other things, Samsung says Galaxy AI enables:

Interpreter : Translate live conversations between two people speaking different languages in a split-screen mode.

: Translate live conversations between two people speaking different languages in a split-screen mode. Call Assist : Real-time translation of phone calls between speakers of different languages.

: Real-time translation of phone calls between speakers of different languages. Android Auto : Summarize incoming text messages and suggest possible replies and actions.

: Summarize incoming text messages and suggest possible replies and actions. Note Assist : The Samsung Notes app now offers AI-generated summaries and templates.

: The Samsung Notes app now offers AI-generated summaries and templates. Transcript Assist: Create text transcripts from voice recordings, with the ability to automatically detect different speakers.

Some of the new AI-enhanced features come from Google rather than Samsung. But Google’s new Circle to Search feature is debuting first on two sets of phones: Google’s Pixel 8 series, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series. It allows users to long-press the home button and then “circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the Galaxy S24’s screen” to view relevant search results without switching apps.

Samsung also notes that AI features are configurable, allowing you to choose whether to allow AI features that rely on the cloud, or only those that can be processed on-device.

Whether you care about AI or not though, the new phones have some decent hardware, led by the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has a titanium frame, Corning’s new scratch-resistant Gorilla Armor on the display that’s said to reduce reflection by up to 75%, and a larger vapor chamber for improved cooling.

One thing to keep in mind is that while the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the best camera system, the most durable materials, and S-Pen support, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are smaller, feature an updated, flatter design, and have most of the same features including Galaxy AI and 7 years of updates.

9to5Google says after spending a little time with the new phones, it seems like the smaller, cheaper models might actually offer more bang for the buck unless you really need 5x telephoto zoom or stylus support.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.