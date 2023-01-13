Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung has scheduled an event for February 1, 2023 when the company is widely expected to introduce its Galaxy S23 series smartphone lineup. But thanks to a series of leaks over the past day or so, you don’t have to wait to see what the new phones look like.

WinFuture kicked things off with some pictures of the Galaxy S23, and Nieuwe Mobiel followed up with Galaxy S23+ pictures. Then Ice Universe offered up some Galaxy S23 Ultra pictures, and Evan Blass capped things off with some family portraits showing the whole series.

Honestly, the new phones don’t look all that different than their S22 series counterparts. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ appear to have curved bodies with three cameras each on the back. One subtle design change is that the camera area no longer has any sort of border, with the cameras seeming like they were cut directly out of the main body of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, looks nearly identical to the S22 Ultra. It has a larger body with a display that wraps around the edges of the phone and a more angular design without the rounded corners. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, like its predecessor, works with a Samsung S-Pen stylus.

While specs and pricing haven’t been officially announced yet, you can already reserve a next-gen Samsung Galaxy phone to receive a $50 credit when it goes on sale.

This is the real Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra rendering.Much better than those fake renderings.

Perfect design! (It would be better if the chin were smaller.)

thanks source：https://t.co/znksiG1HBp

If you can’t wait, you can pre-order it here:https://t.co/KOb0p1uU0L pic.twitter.com/ALxvbsdPhk — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 13, 2023