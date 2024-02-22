The Samsung Galaxy Book4 line of laptops are premium thin and light notebooks with 120 Hz AMOLED touchscreen displays, and Intel Meteor Lake processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics.

First unveiled in December, the 14 and 16 inch laptops went on sale in South Korea in January, and now Samsung says they’re set to launch in global markets including the US, UK, France and Germany starting February 26, 2024.

Samsung’s new flagship is the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, which features a 16 inch display, support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, as well as up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and 2TB of storage.

But even lower-priced models like the Galaxy Book4 Pro (with 14 or 16 inch displays) or the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (with a 16 inch display, pen support, and a convertible tablet-style design) feature 2880 x 1800 pixel AMOLED displays, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, quad speakers, and support for WiFi 6E, among other things.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Galaxy Book4 lineup:

Galaxy Book4 Pro (14) Galaxy Book4 Pro (16) Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (16) Galaxy Book4 Ultra (16) Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

48 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Touchscreen

400 nits 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

48 – 120 Hz

Touchscreen

400 nits 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

48 – 120 Hz

Touchscreen & Pen

360-degree hinge

400 nits 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

48 – 120 Hz

Touchscreen

400 nits Processor Intel Core Ultra 5

Intel Core Ultra 7 Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel Core Ultra 9 Graphics Intel Arc iGPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6) RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5X 16GB / 32GB / 64GB

LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe SSD 512GB / 1TB

PCIe SSD 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe SSD Battery 63 Wh 76 Wh Charger 65W USB-C 140W USB-C Webcam 2MP (1080p) Speakers & mic Quad (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters)

Studio-quality dual mics

Dolby Atmos Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Dimensions 312 x 224 x 12mm 355 x 250 x 13mm 255 x 252 x 13mm 355 x 250 x 17mm Weight 1.23 kg 1.56 kg 1.66 kg 1.86 kg

