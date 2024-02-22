The Samsung Galaxy Book4 line of laptops are premium thin and light notebooks with 120 Hz AMOLED touchscreen displays, and Intel Meteor Lake processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics.
First unveiled in December, the 14 and 16 inch laptops went on sale in South Korea in January, and now Samsung says they’re set to launch in global markets including the US, UK, France and Germany starting February 26, 2024.
Samsung’s new flagship is the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, which features a 16 inch display, support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, as well as up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and 2TB of storage.
But even lower-priced models like the Galaxy Book4 Pro (with 14 or 16 inch displays) or the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (with a 16 inch display, pen support, and a convertible tablet-style design) feature 2880 x 1800 pixel AMOLED displays, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, quad speakers, and support for WiFi 6E, among other things.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the Galaxy Book4 lineup:
|Galaxy Book4 Pro (14)
|Galaxy Book4 Pro (16)
|Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (16)
|Galaxy Book4 Ultra (16)
|Display
|14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
48 – 120 Hz
AMOLED
Touchscreen
400 nits
|16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
48 – 120 Hz
Touchscreen
400 nits
|16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
48 – 120 Hz
Touchscreen & Pen
360-degree hinge
400 nits
|16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
48 – 120 Hz
Touchscreen
400 nits
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 5
Intel Core Ultra 7
|Intel Core Ultra 7
Intel Core Ultra 9
|Graphics
|Intel Arc iGPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6)
|RAM
|16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5X
|16GB / 32GB / 64GB
LPDDR5X
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe SSD
|512GB / 1TB
PCIe SSD
|512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe SSD
|Battery
|63 Wh
|76 Wh
|Charger
|65W USB-C
|140W USB-C
|Webcam
|2MP (1080p)
|Speakers & mic
|Quad (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters)
Studio-quality dual mics
Dolby Atmos
|Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
|Dimensions
|312 x 224 x 12mm
|355 x 250 x 13mm
|255 x 252 x 13mm
|355 x 250 x 17mm
|Weight
|1.23 kg
|1.56 kg
|1.66 kg
|1.86 kg