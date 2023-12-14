Samsung has announced a Meteor Lake refresh for its Galaxy Book Pro and Ultra line of premium laptops. The new Galaxy Book4 Ultra is the most powerful of the bunch, with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, but all of the new laptops feature Intel’s new H-series chips with Intel Arc integrated graphics, which means they should offer the kind of GPU performance you’d have expected from a laptop with an entry-level discrete GPU.

Available with 14 or 16 inch displays and in clamshell or 360-degree designs, the new Galaxy Book4 Pro and Ultra laptops also all have 2.8K OLED touchscreen displays with support for refresh rates up to 120 Hz.

Since these notebooks feature relatively thin and light designs, it’s unsurprising to see that Samsung opted for LPDDR5X memory rather than DDR5, which means that the RAM is not user upgradeable. But all models ship with at least 16GB. The Ultra stands out here as well though, as the only model with support for up to 64GB of RAM (the others top out at 32GB).

Samsung also includes a 140W USB Type-C charger with the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, while other models come with 65W chargers. But you’ll probably need that extra horsepower due to the increased power draw that comes with discrete graphics.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for all four of the new Galaxy Book4 Pro & Ultra models Samsung has unveiled:

Galaxy Book4 Pro (14)Galaxy Book4 Pro (16)Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (16)Galaxy Book4 Ultra (16)
Display14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
48 – 120 Hz
AMOLED
Touchscreen
400 nits		16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
48 – 120 Hz
Touchscreen
400 nits		16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
48 – 120 Hz
Touchscreen & Pen
360-degree hinge
400 nits		16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
AMOLED
48 – 120 Hz
Touchscreen
400 nits
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 5
Intel Core Ultra 7		Intel Core Ultra 7
Intel Core Ultra 9
GraphicsIntel Arc iGPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6)
RAM16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5X		16GB / 32GB / 64GB
LPDDR5X
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB
PCIe SSD		512GB / 1TB
PCIe SSD		512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe SSD
Battery63 Wh76 Wh
Charger65W USB-C140W USB-C
Webcam2MP (1080p)
Speakers & micQuad (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters)
Studio-quality dual mics
Dolby Atmos
Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD
WirelessWiFi 6E
BT 5.3
Dimensions312 x 224 x 12mm355 x 250 x 13mm255 x 252 x 13mm355 x 250 x 17mm
Weight1.23 kg1.56 kg1.66 kg1.86 kg

