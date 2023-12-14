Samsung has announced a Meteor Lake refresh for its Galaxy Book Pro and Ultra line of premium laptops. The new Galaxy Book4 Ultra is the most powerful of the bunch, with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, but all of the new laptops feature Intel’s new H-series chips with Intel Arc integrated graphics, which means they should offer the kind of GPU performance you’d have expected from a laptop with an entry-level discrete GPU.

Available with 14 or 16 inch displays and in clamshell or 360-degree designs, the new Galaxy Book4 Pro and Ultra laptops also all have 2.8K OLED touchscreen displays with support for refresh rates up to 120 Hz.

Since these notebooks feature relatively thin and light designs, it’s unsurprising to see that Samsung opted for LPDDR5X memory rather than DDR5, which means that the RAM is not user upgradeable. But all models ship with at least 16GB. The Ultra stands out here as well though, as the only model with support for up to 64GB of RAM (the others top out at 32GB).

Samsung also includes a 140W USB Type-C charger with the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, while other models come with 65W chargers. But you’ll probably need that extra horsepower due to the increased power draw that comes with discrete graphics.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for all four of the new Galaxy Book4 Pro & Ultra models Samsung has unveiled:

Galaxy Book4 Pro (14) Galaxy Book4 Pro (16) Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 (16) Galaxy Book4 Ultra (16) Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

48 – 120 Hz

AMOLED

Touchscreen

400 nits 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

48 – 120 Hz

Touchscreen

400 nits 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

48 – 120 Hz

Touchscreen & Pen

360-degree hinge

400 nits 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

AMOLED

48 – 120 Hz

Touchscreen

400 nits Processor Intel Core Ultra 5

Intel Core Ultra 7 Intel Core Ultra 7

Intel Core Ultra 9 Graphics Intel Arc iGPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6) RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5X 16GB / 32GB / 64GB

LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe SSD 512GB / 1TB

PCIe SSD 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe SSD Battery 63 Wh 76 Wh Charger 65W USB-C 140W USB-C Webcam 2MP (1080p) Speakers & mic Quad (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters)

Studio-quality dual mics

Dolby Atmos Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Dimensions 312 x 224 x 12mm 355 x 250 x 13mm 255 x 252 x 13mm 355 x 250 x 17mm Weight 1.23 kg 1.56 kg 1.66 kg 1.86 kg

