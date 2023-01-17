Samsung is scheduled to introduce the Galaxy S23 smartphone on February 1, 2023. But it looks like the company will also introduce several new laptops at the same time.

Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice reports that Samsung will launch five different laptops under the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 brand, as well as the previously-leaked Galaxy Book2 Go.

The Galaxy Book2 Go is expected to be an affordable laptop with a 14 inch display, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2, and optional support for 5G.

Folks looking for higher-performance laptops will have several models to choose from, including:

Samsung Galaxy Book3 and Galaxy Book3 360 laptops with 15 inch display options

and laptops with 15 inch display options Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro with 14 or 16 inch display options

with 14 or 16 inch display options Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 with a 16 inch display

with a 16 inch display Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with a 16 inch display

Unsurprisingly, models with 360 in the name will have touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges, allowing you to use them in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

While I haven’t seen many details about the Book3, Book3 360, or Book3 Ultra, Ishan Agarwal says that the Book3 Pro and Pro 360 models will be available with Intel Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P processor options, up to 16GB of DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe solid state storage.

The Book3 Pro series laptops have 16 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel AMOLED displays and come with a Samsung S-Pen for pressure-sensitive input.

Both models are said to feature 76 Wh batteries and 65W power adapters. And Agarwal says they both measure 13mm (0.5 inches) thick and weigh 1.6 kg (3.5 pounds), although I wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out the 360 model is a little thicker and/or heavier.