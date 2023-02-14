Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Samsung’s 2023 line of premium thin and light laptops are now available for pre-order worldwide and the notebooks should be generally available beginning February 22nd.

Starting prices range from $1050 for a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 convertible notebook with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor to $1900 for a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with a Core i7-13700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.

All of the laptops feature AMOLED displays, 13th-gen Intel Core processors, and thin and light designs… although some are thinner and/or lighter than others.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is probably the most interesting member of the lineup. It’s Samsung’s first notebook to bear the Ultra name, and Samsung helps justify that price by packing this model with high-performance features like support for up to a Core i9-13900H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and 32GB of RAM.

Measuring 0.7 inches thick and weighing less than 4 pounds, it’s still a fairly compact notebook. But if you value portability over performance, some of Samsung’s new 13.3 inch and 14 inch models weigh less than 2.6 pounds (but those models don’t have discrete graphics).

Here’s an overview of Samsung’s 2023 notebook lineup. All models are up for pre-order now, and customers who place an order before February 17th will get a 1TB SSD for the price of a model with 512GB of storage.

Book3 360 Book3 Pro Book3 Pro 360 Book3 Ultra Display 13.3 or 15.6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels pixels

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

500 nits peak brightnessSamsung S-Pen 14 or 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

500 nits peak brightness

120 Hz refresh rate 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

500 nits peak brightness

120 Hz refresh rate

Samsung S-Pen 16 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

500 nits peak brightness

120 Hz refresh rate Processor Intel Core i7-1360P 13th-gen Intel Core i-13700H or Core i9-13900H Graphics Intel Iris Xe NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 RAM 16GB

LPDDR5 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5 Storage 512GB / 1TB

PCIe SSD 1TB

PCIe SSD Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1

5G Sub-6 GHz (optional) WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Battery 61 Wh (14 inches)

68Wh (15.6 inches) 63 Wh (14 inches)

76 Wh (16 inches) 76 Wh Charging 65W USB Type-C 100W USB Type-C Camera 1080p Audio Stereo speakers (2 x 2W) Quad speakers with AKG sound (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters)

“Studio quality” dual microphones Dimensions 12″ x 8″ x 0.5″ (13.3 inches)

14″ x 9″ x 0.5″ (15.6 inches) 12.3″ x 8.8″ a 0.4″ (14 inches)

14″ x 9.9″ x 0.5″ (16 inches) 14″ x 9.9″ x 0.5″ 14″ x 9.9″ x 0.7″ Weight 2.56 pounds (13.3 inches(

3.22 pounds (15.6 inches) 2.58 pounds (14 inches)

3.44 pounds (16 inches) 3.66 pounds 3.95 pounds Starting price $1050 (15.6 inches)

13.3 inch model not available in US so far $1150 (14 inches)

$1250 (16 inches) $1400 $1900

