Samsung’s 2023 line of premium thin and light laptops are now available for pre-order worldwide and the notebooks should be generally available beginning February 22nd.

Starting prices range from $1050 for a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 convertible notebook with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor to $1900 for a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with a Core i7-13700H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.

All of the laptops feature AMOLED displays, 13th-gen Intel Core processors, and thin and light designs… although some are thinner and/or lighter than others.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is probably the most interesting member of the lineup. It’s Samsung’s first notebook to bear the Ultra name, and Samsung helps justify that price by packing this model with high-performance features like support for up to a Core i9-13900H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and 32GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

Measuring 0.7 inches thick and weighing less than 4 pounds, it’s still a fairly compact notebook. But if you value portability over performance, some of Samsung’s new 13.3 inch and 14 inch models weigh less than 2.6 pounds (but those models don’t have discrete graphics).

Here’s an overview of Samsung’s 2023 notebook lineup. All models are up for pre-order now, and customers who place an order before February 17th will get a 1TB SSD for the price of a model with 512GB of storage.

Book3 360Book3 Pro Book3 Pro 360 Book3 Ultra 
Display13.3 or 15.6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels pixels
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
500 nits peak brightnessSamsung S-Pen

 

14 or 16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
500 nits peak brightness
120 Hz refresh rate		16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
500 nits peak brightness
120 Hz refresh rate
Samsung S-Pen		16 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
500 nits peak brightness
120 Hz refresh rate
ProcessorIntel Core i7-1360P13th-gen Intel Core i-13700H or Core i9-13900H
GraphicsIntel Iris XeNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070
RAM16GB
LPDDR5		16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5
Storage512GB / 1TB
PCIe SSD		1TB
PCIe SSD
WirelessWiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1		WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
5G Sub-6 GHz (optional)		WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader		1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
Battery61 Wh (14 inches)
68Wh (15.6 inches)		63 Wh (14 inches)
76 Wh (16 inches)		76 Wh
Charging65W USB Type-C100W USB Type-C
Camera1080p
AudioStereo speakers (2 x 2W)Quad speakers with AKG sound (2 x 5W woofers, 2 x 2W tweeters)
“Studio quality” dual microphones
Dimensions12″ x 8″ x 0.5″ (13.3 inches)
14″ x 9″ x 0.5″ (15.6 inches)		12.3″ x 8.8″ a 0.4″ (14 inches)
14″ x 9.9″ x 0.5″ (16 inches)		14″ x 9.9″ x 0.5″14″ x 9.9″ x 0.7″
Weight2.56 pounds (13.3 inches(
3.22 pounds (15.6 inches)		2.58 pounds (14 inches)
3.44 pounds (16 inches)		3.66 pounds3.95 pounds
Starting price$1050 (15.6 inches)
13.3 inch model not available in US so far		$1150 (14 inches)
$1250 (16 inches)		$1400$1900

