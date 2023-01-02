Half a year after launching the Samsung Galaxy Book Go budget Windows laptop, Samsung has unveiled a new model that should bring a significant performance boost over the original model.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go is a 3.2 pound Windows 11 notebook with a 14 inch FHD IPS LCD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 processor. It will go on sale in France January 20th, but Samsung hasn’t yet announced pricing or availability for other markets.

For the most part the new laptop looks a lot like the original Galaxy Book Go. But the first-gen model featured a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip. According to Qualcomm, the newer Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 delivers:

  • Up to 30% faster single-core performance
  • Up to 60% faster multi-threaded performance
  • Up to 70% faster graphics

That said, this is still a Windows-on-ARM laptop with a budget processor, so it’s probably safe to expect long battery life and an affordable price tag… but less-than-stellar performance, particularly when running Windows applications that haven’t been compiled to run natively on ARM-based processors.

Samsung says the Galaxy Book2 Go gets up to 21 hours of battery life during video playback (which is probably a best-case scenario), supports WiFi 6E connectivity, and is designed to work with other Samsung Galaxy devices including smartphones and tablets. For example, you can use a Galaxy Tab as a second display or a pen input device for the Galaxy Book2 Go, automatically pair a set of Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds, or synchronize notes across your devices using the Samsung Notes app.

via SamMobile

