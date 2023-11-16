Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 series line of laptops launched in February, but next-gen models could already be just around the corner. According to leaked specs published by Windows Report, five Galaxy Book 4 models are on the way, all with Intel Meteor Lake processors.

Some models are also expected to feature discrete graphics, with certain Galaxy Book 4 series notebooks sporting Intel Arc GPUs, while at least one could have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

The base model is the a 15.6 inch laptop called the Galaxy Book 4, which has an Intel Core 5 120U processor, but remains mostly unchanged otherwise from the Galaxy Book 3, with a FHD display, at least 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The Galaxy Book 4 360 will ship with the same Core i5 120U processor and at least 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, a 15.6″ FHD touchscreen display with a 360-degree hinge, and a 256GB or larger SSD.

While the basic Galaxy Book 4 has two USB4 ports, those ports support Thunderbolt 4 functionality on this convertible model (and all the other members of the Galaxy Book 4 family, for that matter).

At the middle tier, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360 sport Intel Core 7 155U processors and Intel Arc graphics, and faster, lower-latency LPDDR5X RAM.

These models also feature higher-resolution cameras ad quad speaker systems.

Though Samsung offers both a 14- and 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro, it looks like the new models may only come in a 14-inch version. Memory and storage remain unchanged, with 16GB and a 512GB SSD.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 sticks with a 16-inch AMOLED display and holds steady with 16GB and a 1TB SSD.

Samsung’s most powerful new laptop is set to be the upcoming Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. It’s powered by an Intel Core 9 185H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of DDR6 memory. 32GB of memory will be standard and storage holds steady at 1TB.

Pricing and launch dates aren’t known yet, but you can find more details about the expected specifications at Windows Report.

