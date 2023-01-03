Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip smartphones are some of the most popular devices with foldable displays. But the company has also been experimenting with rollable and slideable displays… and now Samsung Display is showing off some of its latest display technology at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show.

One of the more unusual displays combines rollable and slideable tech in a single display.

Samsung Flex Hybrid

This 10.5 inch display features a foldable section on the left, allowing you to fold the screen in half and close it up like a book.

But it also has a slideable section on the right that allows you to extend the display for use as a 12.4 inch screen. This changes the aspect ratio from 4:3 to 16:10, giving you more screen space, more pixels, and a better aspect ratio for watching movies or videos.

It’s an interesting concept, but I can’t help but think that introducing this many moving parts into a single device just means more opportunities for things to break. So far no products have been announced that would actually use the screen.

Samsung Flex Slideable Solo & Duet

These displays are 13 to 14 inch screens that can be extended to a 17.3 inch display when you need the extra space.

The difference is that the Samsung Flex Slideable Solo expands in just one direction, while the Flex Slideable Duet has two sliding points. It’s unclear if or when products with either screen will hit the market.

