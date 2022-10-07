The UP Element i12 Edge is a rugged, modular computer powered by Intel’s NUC 12 Compute Element – which is basically a computer-on-a-removable module.

It’s the latest offering in the UP line of computers from AAEON, a member of the Asus group that focuses on industrial and embedded platforms.



The system’s Compute Element can be configured with a host of 15-Watt Intel processors: a Celeron 7305, a Core i3-1215U, a Core i5-1235U or a Core i7-1255U. Up to 32 GB DDR5 memory can be installed on the Element, which also features M.2 slots for SSD storage or an AI accelerator.

External displays can be connected via HDMI and DisplayPort and there’s also a USB-C connector that supports DisplayPort 1.4 output. Dual 1/8 jacks accept a microphone input and pump audio out.

Other peripherals can be connected to a pair of USB 2.0 and 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The UP Element i12 Edge also features a dedicated 16-pin header for serial-connected devices.

The Compute Element brings support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connections. Wired networks can be patched in to two gigabit Ethernet ports or a single 2.5 gigabit port. A lockable power connector ensures that cords won’t fall out or get accidentally yanked out at inopportune moments.

The UP Element i12 Edge works with a variety of operating systems, including Windows 10, Windows IoT, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Yocto-created distros. The system isn’t up for sale or pre-order yet, but it is listed as “coming soon.”

via CNX-Software and UP-board.org