Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Robo & Kala is a Windows tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It looks a lot like a Microsoft Surface Pro X, but the Robo & Kala is thinner, lighter, and cheaper than Microsoft’s 2-in-1 tablet, especially when you realize that this tablet comes bundled with a pressure-sensitive pen and detachable keyboard.

On the other hand, Robo & Kala’s tablet has a slightly smaller screen and battery… and perhaps most importantly, it comes from a company you’ve probably never heard of. Robo & Kala launched a crowdfunding campaign for the tablet last year and backers seem to have started to receive their devices. Now the Robo Kala tablet is available from the company’s website for $1100.

While that’s not exactly cheap, it’s less than you’d end up paying to buy a tablet with similar specs from Microsoft: prices for the Surface Pro 9 with an SQ3 processor (based on Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3) start at $1250 for a model with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and no keyboard. You’d have to pay more than $1700 to get a 16GB/512GB Surface Pro 9 with SQ3 + keyboard.

Here’s how the Robo & Kala tablet’s spec sheet stacks up against the Surface Pro 9’s:

Robo & Kala Surface Pro 9 (SQ3) Display 12.6 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

AMOLED

60 Hz refresh rate

600 nits max brightness

98% DCI-P3 color gamut

108% NTSC color gamut 13 inches

2880 x 1920 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

IPS LCD

120 Hz refresh rate

Adaptive color Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Microsoft SQ3 Memory 16GB

LPDDR4X 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR4X Storage 512GB

PCIe NVMe SSD 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB

Removable SSD Dimensions 284.7 x 187.5 x 7.3mm

11.2″ x 7.4″ x 0.29″ 287 x 209 x 9.3mm

11.3″ x 8.2″ x 0.37″ Weight 690 grams

1.52 pounds 883 grams

1.95 pounds Battery 41.4 Wh 47.7 Wh Charging 65W GaN 65W Ports 2 x USB Type-C 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x Surface Connect

1 x Surface Keyboard connector

1 x nano SIM (5G models) Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

5G (optional) Cameras 5MP / 1080p webcam (front)

1MP Windows Hello face authentication (front)

13MP / 4K w/auto-focus (rear) 1080p webcam w/Windows Hello face authentication (front)

10MP / 4K w/auto-focus (rear) Audio 2 x speakers

2 x microphones 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos

2 x microphones w/far-field voice detection Cooling Fanless Fanless Keyboard Backlit keys

1.3mm key travel

Pogo pin & Bluetooth support

Included in base price Surface Pro Keyboard or Surface Pro Signature Keyboard

Sold separately Pen 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

MPP 2.0

Magnetic charging

Included in base price Surface Slim Pen 2

Sold separately Starting Price $1600 (MSRP)

$1100 (currently) $1300 (MSRP for 8GB/128GB)

$1250 (current price for 8GB/128GB)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a small company try to take on Microsoft in the 2-in-1 space by offering better specs and/or pricing (it’s questionable whether the Robo & Kala has better specs or just different specs, but it’s certainly priced competitively).

A few years ago a company called Eve Tech (now known as Dough) launched the Eve V tablet which was actually a pretty great piece of hardware… that shipped in very limited quantities, leaving many early backers empty-handed.

It’s too early to tell whether history will repeat itself with the Robo & Kala, but I’m relieved to see that at least some Kickstarter backers have reported that their tablets have already arrived.

press release (via NotebookCheck)