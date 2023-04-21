Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Robo & Kala is a Windows tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It looks a lot like a Microsoft Surface Pro X, but the Robo & Kala is thinner, lighter, and cheaper than Microsoft’s 2-in-1 tablet, especially when you realize that this tablet comes bundled with a pressure-sensitive pen and detachable keyboard.

On the other hand, Robo & Kala’s tablet has a slightly smaller screen and battery… and perhaps most importantly, it comes from a company you’ve probably never heard of. Robo & Kala launched a crowdfunding campaign for the tablet last year and backers seem to have started to receive their devices. Now the Robo Kala tablet is available from the company’s website for $1100.

While that’s not exactly cheap, it’s less than you’d end up paying to buy a tablet with similar specs from Microsoft: prices for the Surface Pro 9 with an SQ3 processor (based on Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3) start at $1250 for a model with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and no keyboard. You’d have to pay more than $1700 to get a 16GB/512GB Surface Pro 9 with SQ3 + keyboard.

Here’s how the Robo & Kala tablet’s spec sheet stacks up against the Surface Pro 9’s:

Robo & KalaSurface Pro 9 (SQ3)
Display12.6 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
AMOLED
60 Hz refresh rate
600 nits max brightness
98% DCI-P3 color gamut
108% NTSC color gamut		13 inches
2880 x 1920 pixels
3:2 aspect ratio
IPS LCD
120 Hz refresh rate
Adaptive color
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3Microsoft SQ3
Memory16GB
LPDDR4X		8GB or 16GB
LPDDR4X
Storage512GB
PCIe NVMe SSD		128GB, 256GB, or 512GB
Removable SSD
Dimensions284.7 x 187.5 x 7.3mm
11.2″ x 7.4″ x 0.29″		287 x 209 x 9.3mm
11.3″ x 8.2″ x 0.37″
Weight690 grams
1.52 pounds		883 grams
1.95 pounds
Battery41.4 Wh47.7 Wh
Charging65W GaN65W
Ports2 x USB Type-C2 x USB 3.2 Type-C
1 x Surface Connect
1 x Surface Keyboard connector
1 x nano SIM (5G models)
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
5G (optional)
Cameras5MP / 1080p webcam (front)
1MP Windows Hello face authentication (front)
13MP / 4K w/auto-focus (rear)		1080p webcam w/Windows Hello face authentication (front)
10MP / 4K w/auto-focus (rear)
Audio2 x speakers
2 x microphones		2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos
2 x microphones w/far-field voice detection
CoolingFanlessFanless
KeyboardBacklit keys
1.3mm key travel
Pogo pin & Bluetooth support
Included in base price		Surface Pro Keyboard or Surface Pro Signature Keyboard
Sold separately
Pen4096 levels of pressure sensitivity
MPP 2.0
Magnetic charging
Included in base price		Surface Slim Pen 2 
Sold separately
Starting Price$1600 (MSRP)
$1100 (currently)		$1300 (MSRP for 8GB/128GB)
$1250 (current price for 8GB/128GB)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a small company try to take on Microsoft in the 2-in-1 space by offering better specs and/or pricing (it’s questionable whether the Robo & Kala has better specs or just different specs, but it’s certainly priced competitively).

A few years ago a company called Eve Tech (now known as Dough) launched the Eve V tablet which was actually a pretty great piece of hardware… that shipped in very limited quantities, leaving many early backers empty-handed.

It’s too early to tell whether history will repeat itself with the Robo & Kala, but I’m relieved to see that at least some Kickstarter backers have reported that their tablets have already arrived.

