The makers of the Retroid Pocket line of handheld gaming products are showing off a new model featuring a clamshell design.

The upcoming Retroid Pocket Flip is about the size of a Nintendo DS, and like Nintendo’s discontinued handhelds, the Pocket Flip can fold in half like a book when you’re not using it. But instead of two screens, this handheld has a game controller on the bottom and a single display on top.

One advantage to a clamshell design is that the hinge allows you to open the display to any angle you find comfortable. You also get a bit of screen protection when you’re not using the device.

Retroid hasn’t announcing pricing, specs, or availability yet, but the company plans to offer more information in the coming days. I’ll update this article when those details are available.

For now, we know that the system has a D-Pad, two analog sticks, A, X, Y, and B buttons, L1, L2, R1, and R2 shoulder buttons, and what appear to be two more buttons on the back of the device and a power button on the front.

Ports include USB-C micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader. A promotional video also shows a vent near the back of the Retroid Pocket Flip, suggesting there’s a fan for active cooling. And it looks like there may be stereo speakers and a built-in mic.

The company says the Pocket Flip will be available in five color options. There’s a “sport red” version that’s red with black buttons, an all-black model, a “16-bit US” version with a Super Nintendo-inspired grey and purple color scheme, a Gamecube-inspired “Indigo” model, and a “watermelon” version with a semi-transparent red case.

via Retroid Pocket (YouTube) and Retroid Pocket on Facebook (1)(2)