The Retroid Pocket 3+ is an Android-powered handheld game console that launched last fall with a 4.7 inch display positioned between a set of game controllers.

Now there’s a new model on the way called the Retroid Pocket 3+ Metal Edition. Unsurprisingly, the new model has a metal body rather than plastic. But it also features hall effect joysticks, which are known for lasting longer without wearing out and causing “drift.”

Aside from the aluminum shell and improved joysticks, the new model is pretty much the same as the original, which means you still get:

4.7 inch, 1334 x 750 pixel, 450 nits LCD touchscreen display

Unisoc Tiger T618 processor 2 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 2 GHz 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz Mali-G52-MC2 GPU @ 2 GHz

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

4,500 mAh battery

1 x micro HDMI port

1 x USB Type-C port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card reader

Android 11-based OS with Game Launcher

The Retroid Pocket 3+ Medal Edition is a little heavier than the plastic model, at 285 grams (compared with 235 grams). But it’s still a reasonably compact, pocket-sized device that should be able to handle Dreamcast, PSP, and GameCube emulation, among other things.

Retroid has posted a teaser video and a product page for the Retroid Pocket3+ Metal Edition, so we know it should be available soon for $179 (which is $30 more than the plastic version). But it’s not available for purchase just yet.

via NotebookCheck and Retro Dodo

