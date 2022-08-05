Retroid’s latest handheld game system has the same processor as the company’s last model, but the new Retroid Pocket 3 has a few key updates that should make for a better gaming experience.

The new model has a bigger, higher-resolution display, clickable analog sticks, newer software, and an option to pay a little more for a model with 50% more RAM. The Retroid Pocket 3 is up for pre-order now for $119 and up and should begin shipping on August 20, 2022.

At the heart of the little game system is a Unisoc T310 processor which is a quad-core chip featuring:

  • 1 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU core @ 2 GHz
  • 3 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
  • PowerVR GE8300 graphics @ 800 MHz.

The system has a 4.7 inch, 1334 x 750 pixel touchscreen display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch and support for up to 450 nits brightness. That screen is sandwiched between game controllers including two analog sticks, a D-Pad, and action buttons plus shoulder buttons.

Other features include a 4,000 mAh battery, stereo 2W speakers, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro HDMI port with support for 720p output to an external display.

The system ships with 32GB of eMMC storage, but there’s also a microSD card reader for removable storage. And while the base model has just 2GB of RAM, it only costs $10 to upgrade to a model with 3GB of RAM.

The Retroid Pocket 3 ships with Android 11 and features a custom app launcher designed for gaming and comes with emulation software pre-installed for playing classic games (assuming you’ve got the ROMs for the games you want to play). Otherwise it should be able to play many modern Android games, and I imagine it would also work reasonably well for streaming games from cloud services like Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, or NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Measuring 184.7 x 81.4 x 24.2mm (7.3″ x 3.2″ x 1″), the Retroid Pocket 3 is a little smaller than a Nintendo Switch Lite. And with a metal frame and aluminum heat sink, the Retroid Pocket 3 is also a passively cooled device, which means it should run silently… something you can’t say about the Steam Deck or other pricier, more powerful handheld gaming PCs.

The Retroid Pocket 3 is available in a choice of black, indigo, white, or orange color options, as well as special “retro” or “16 bit” colors that evoke the original NES or SNES game consoles.

via Retro Kezins

