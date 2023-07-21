Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It’s been nearly two years since Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop Studio, a convertible notebook with a 14.4 inch touchscreen display and an unusual (but not unique) design that lets you pull the screen forward to it covers the keyboard, making it easier to write or draw.

Now Windows Central reports that a new Surface Laptop Studio 2 is on the way, and it could launch later this year. It’s said to have a similar design to the original, but significant upgrades to the CPU, GPU, and memory.

The first-gen Surface Laptop Studio is available with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory and comes with two processor & graphics options: Intel Core i5-11300H + Iris Xe integrated graphics or Intel Core i7-11370H plus NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, the new model will support up to 64GB of RAM, up to an Intel Core i7-13800H processor, and up to NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics.

That would give the new convertible laptop support for more memory than we’ve seen in a Surface device to date, and support for the most powerful GPU available in a Surface device so far (even if it’s just a mid-range member of the NVIDIA GeForce 40-series lineup).

The Surface Laptop Studio could be officially launched at a Surface hardware event in September or October, and Microsoft will also probably use the event to play up new AI-powered Windows 11 features like Windows Copilot. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 may also support Windows Studio Effects, suggesting that it either has an AI co-processor or leverages the Intel CPU or NVIDIA GPU to power those effects. Or maybe Microsoft has figured out how to do things like keep you centered in the frame during video calls or make it look like your eyes are looking at the camera without using dedicated silicon. Up until now those features had been exclusive to ARM-powered PCs with a dedicated neural processing unit.

Bowden’s information comes from a combination of leaked benchmark results and details from anonymous sources. So while it’s probably a good idea to take everything with a grain of salt, Bowden has a pretty good track record with Microsoft-related leaks.

Those source, by the way, suggest that there will not be an AMD-powered version of the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

