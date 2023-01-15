Apple is reportedly planning to build more of the components used in its products in-house.

The company has long relied on third-party manufacturers for chips, displays, and other components. But after transitioning most of its Mac line of computers from Intel processors to Apple Silicon, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports the company has its sights set on two other areas: displays and wireless chips.

According to Gurman, Apple has been working toward making its own microLED displays since 2017 (we first reported on it in 2018). But he says the new displays could be coming soon(ish), with Apple expected to launch a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra featuring the company’s own microLED display in 2024.

If that product meets expectations, we could eventually see Apple-made microLED displays in iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Gurman notes that Apple is also working on its own wireless chips. One would be a cellular modem, while the other is a WiFi & Bluetooth module. Currently Apple uses chips from Qualcomm and Broadcom for these functions. Developing its own wireless chips would allow the company to add new features, fine-tune performance, and generally lay out its own roadmap rather than relying on other companies. But it’s also part of a trend of Apple taking more control over the components used in its devices.