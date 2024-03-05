PC makers have begun referring to the latest laptops with Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen 8040, and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips as “AI PCs” thanks to the advanced neural processing units integrated in each of those processors. But it’s a little vague what actually makes these “AI PCs” at this point.

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, the dividing line could become clear later this year when Microsoft launches a major update to Windows 11 that includes an AI Explorer feature that’s like an advanced version of Copilot with access to everything you do on your PC. Bowden’s sources say that systems that can run AI Explorer are “AI PCs.” Those that can’t? They aren’t.

So what is AI Explorer? Basically its an evolution of Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant with tight integration with the operating system.

One of the biggest things that sets it apart from today’s Copilot? It has “a built-in history/timeline feature that turns everything you do on your computer into a searchable moment using natural language. It works across any app and allows users to search for previously opened conversations, documents, web pages, and images.”

On the one hand, this sounds incredibly useful for anyone who can’t remember what folder you stuffed a file in, what web page you saw that recipe on, or what video you were watching last week that mentioned a book you wanted to read, but can’t remember the title of. Just type in a question and AI Explorer will bring up relevant files, folders, documents, websites, chats, etc.

On the other hand… it’s a Windows feature that’s going to track absolutely everything you do with your computer. That’s not creepy at all.

I’m hoping that this is something that will run locally on your computer and leverage the NPUs that chip makers are building into their latest processors. But it’s unclear from Bowden’s report if that’s the case, or if some or all data will need to be offloaded to a remote server for processing.

That said, Copilot is currently optional in the latest versions of Windows, and I suspect/hope that AI Explorer will likewise be an optional feature that users can turn off if they don’t want an AI assistant keeping track of everything you do on your computer.

Bowden says that AI Explorer will debut with Windows 11 24H2, which is set to launch this fall and should be able to run as an update to computers that are already shipping as “AI PCs,” as well as upcoming models like the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 (which Bowden says will be unveiled on March 21 and begin shipping this spring and summer with a choice of Intel Meteor Lake or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor options).

via Windows Central

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.