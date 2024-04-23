One of the things I test when reviewing mini PCs for Liliputing is WiFi performance or network throughput. And up until recently I’ve used the popular iperf3 tool to do that, since it allows me to see how real-world performance compares with the speeds you’d expect from the specifications provided by WiFi chip makers.

For some time though, I’ve noticed that WiFi speeds have been much higher when I ran the test on systems running Ubuntu Linux than they were when running the same test. Now Microsoft has provided an explanation for the discrepancy in an article entitled Three Reasons Why You Should Not Use iPerf3 on Windows.

Specifically, Microsoft’s second point in that article, namely that “iPerf3 is Emulated on Windows,” appears to be the most likely cause for the lower than expected throughput I’ve encountered.

To investigate further, I installed Microsoft’s suggested alternative of ntttcp, as there are both Windows and Linux versions of the tool, and because it supports testing between Windows and Linux. That second point is critical, given that I always test throughput to and from a Linux server regardless of client OS.

Installation on Windows, and the build and installation on Linux, specifically on Ubuntu, is detailed on the relevant github pages. For testing between Windows and Linux, it is important to read the second link under “Related topics” on the “ntttcp-for-linux” github page as the tool requires enabling no-sync mode by using the “-ns” flag on Windows and the “-N” flag on Linux.

With the “ntttcp” tool installed on both Windows and Ubuntu on a mini PC client, and “ntttcp” installed on the Ubuntu server, I measured the throughput on each OS over both Ethernet and WiFi. I also included using “iperf3” to provide comparison measurements.

For Ethernet I used a connection between two 2.5 Gbps ports. , and for WiFi, I connected over networks on 2.4, 5.0 and 6.0 GHz bands.

Windows Ethernet WiFi 2.4 GHz WiFi 5.0 GHz WiFi 6.0 GHz ntttcp iperf3 ntttcp iperf3 ntttcp iperf3 ntttcp iperf3 Upload 2.37 Gbps 2.37 Gbps 403.60 Mbps 324 Mbps 981.45 Mbps 543 Mbps 1.94 Gbps 750 Mbps Download 2.35 Gbps 2.35 Gbps 213.28 Mbps 180 Mbps 906.42 Mbps 504 Mbps 1.77 Gbps 687 Mbps Ubuntu Ethernet WiFi 2.4 GHz WiFi 5.0 GHz WiFi 6.0 GHz ntttcp iperf3 ntttcp iperf3 ntttcp iperf3 ntttcp iperf3 Upload 2.35 Gbps 2.35 Gbps 352.11 Mbps 349 Mbps 887.77 Mbps 868 Mbps 1.51 Gbps 1.46 Gbps Download 2.35 Gbps 2.35 Gbps 176.96 Mbps 181 Mbps 811.3 Mbps 814 Mbps 1.38 Gbps 1.35 Gbps

This table clearly show how the Windows “iperf3” results highlighted in red, deteriorate as the WiFi band frequency increases. In comparison, the “ntttcp” and “iperf3” Ubuntu results are all very similar.

So for future reviews, I will use “ntttcp” as the tool to measure networking throughput.

via Slashdot

