Valve’s Steam Deck is already one of the most affordable (and certainly one of the most popular) handheld gaming PCs, with prices starting at $399 for an entry-level model and going up to $649 for a top-of-the-line configuration.

But it looks like handheld gamers on a budget may have even cheaper options soon: Valve appears to be preparing to sell refurbished Steam Deck system for discounted prices.

The company hasn’t officially announced plans to sell refurbished hardware yet, but product pages showed up on the Steam website briefly on August 7th, where they were spotted by Pavel Djundik, the creator of SteamDB, before Valve took down those pages.

Keep in mind that it’s unclear if Valve removed the pages just because they weren’t ready to go live yet or if it was also because some information was inaccurate. So it’s best to take this next part with a grain of salt, but here are the prices that were shown for refurbished Steam Decks:

Model Price (refurb) Price (new) Savings Steam Deck 64GB $319 $399 $80 Steam Deck 256GB $419 $529 $110 Steam Deck 512GB $519 $649 $130

Those discounts are roughly 20% off for all models, and would match or beat the lowest prices Valve has offered to date on Steam Deck hardware.

During the Steam Summer Sale in June and July you could pick up a Steam Deck with 512GB of storage for $519, but prices for the 64GB and 256GB models were $359 and $449, respectively.

via PC Gamer, Gizmodo, @thexpaw, @W00t000, and @Wario64

