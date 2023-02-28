Just a few months after demonstrating a 210W fast charging system that can fully charge a modern smartphone in just 9 minutes, Chinese phone maker Redmi has kicked things up a notch with a new 300W fast charger that can do the same in just 5 minutes.

It takes just over two minutes to take a phone with a 4,100 mAh battery from empty to a 50 percent charge.

You can’t actually buy a phone with support for 300W charging yet. The company is demonstrating its new technology with a modified version of a Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a customized battery that’s not available for purchase.

But the fast charging arms race is real: rival Realme plans to begin selling a phone with support for 240W fast charging worldwide soon. So of course Redmi wants to show that it has an even more powerful charger.

Is this actually a useful technology, or are these companies just competing for bragging rights at this point? I have no idea. But at this rate it’s just a matter of time before someone puts out a smartphone charger that can blow a fuse in your house as soon as you plug it in.

via PlayfulDroid and Engadget