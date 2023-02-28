Just a few months after demonstrating a 210W fast charging system that can fully charge a modern smartphone in just 9 minutes, Chinese phone maker Redmi has kicked things up a notch with a new 300W fast charger that can do the same in just 5 minutes.

It takes just over two minutes to take a phone with a 4,100 mAh battery from empty to a 50 percent charge.

You can’t actually buy a phone with support for 300W charging yet. The company is demonstrating its new technology with a modified version of a Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a customized battery that’s not available for purchase.

But the fast charging arms race is real: rival Realme plans to begin selling a phone with support for 240W fast charging worldwide soon. So of course Redmi wants to show that it has an even more powerful charger.

Is this actually a useful technology, or are these companies just competing for bragging rights at this point? I have no idea. But at this rate it’s just a matter of time before someone puts out a smartphone charger that can blow a fuse in your house as soon as you plug it in.

via PlayfulDroid and Engadget

 

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.