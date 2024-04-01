Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Nubia’s REDMAGIC line of smartphones are meant for gaming. But the company has also branched out into PC and mobile accessories, and the REDMAGIC VC Cooler 5 Pro is a gadget that snaps onto the back of a wide range of phones (not just those made by Nubia) to provide extra cooling power.

It does that thanks to a liquid-cooled VC radiator and a spinning fan. The smartphone accessory will be available starting April 15 for $59 in North America, or €59/£49 in the EU and UK, 999 MXN in Mexico, or $88 in Singapore.

The VC Cooler 5 Pro features a magnetic design, allowing it to snap into place on the iPhone 12 or later or some other phones that support MagSafe-like accessories.

You can also pay an extra $5 for a bundle that includes a clip-on attachment that should expand the number of supported devices. Android users also get extra control over the fan’s performance thanks to an Android-only mobile app with a “REDMAGIC AI Thermal Control” feature.

The cooler itself measures 66 x 59 x 28mm and weighs 100 grams, and features a 7-blade, 5500 RPM fan and a thermoelectric cooler.

While this isn’t the first smartphone cooler to hit the streets, the company says the addition of liquid cooling improves performance by 50%. The new cooler is said to be able to lower a smartphone’s temperature by as much as 35 degrees Celsius to temperatures as low as -12 degrees Celsius (10 degrees Fahrenheit).

REDMAGIC says it can also drop a phone’s temperature from 28 degrees Celsius to 0 in just 30 seconds.

While I’m not sure how much demand there is for smartphone cooling accessories like the VC Cooler 5 Pro, I can say that there are times when my smartphone has gotten hot to the touch while recording 4K video… and then ended up stopping or corrupting the video due to overheating. I sure wouldn’t have minded having a cooler at that point… but sticking a spinning fan near my smartphone’s microphone probably wouldn’t have been the best idea if the goal is to record reliable audio and video.

That said, I can easily imagine overheating phones causing similar problems for gamers. And spending $59 on a cooler is probably a cheaper solution than buying a new phone.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.