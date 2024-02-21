Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It’s not hard to find a USB-C wall charger capable of charging thin and light laptops. The number that can put out enough juice for power-hungry gaming laptops or mobile workstations is smaller, but there are some options.

The REDMAGIC DAO 150W GaN Charger manages to stand out from the crowd for a few reasons though. It has a striking-looking design that includes RGB lighting effects (as you’d expect from a company with a focus on gaming hardware), enough ports to charge or power up to 4 devices at once, and a small status screen that shows charging info for each of the ports.

REDMAGIC just sent out a press release saying the charger will be available starting March 1, 2024. It has a list price of $199, but it’s expected to be $20 off for customers who place an order before March 31.

The charger actually went up for pre-order for $129 and up last fall through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, and at least one AliExpress store seems to already be selling it for $143.

But you might want to read through the Kickstarter comments before pulling out your wallet. It looks like only a handful of backers have received their chargers so far, but several have complained that it gets hot while in use and that the status screen doesn’t always work.

The good news is that the charger does seem to do the thing it was made for: even when the display isn’t working, the device does put out enough power to keep a gaming laptop going. It’s just that there are already cheaper 140W chargers that can also do that.

As for the REDMAGIC model, the DAO 150W GaN charger has four ports:

1 x DC 150W output

2 x USB-C ports with support for up to 140W output (USB PD 3.1)

1 x USB Type-A port with up to 30W output

Note that the charger only supports up to 150W total output at once. So you can’t, for example, use it to charge two laptops at the same time and expect both to get 140W of power.

But you can plug in a laptop that supports 65W USB-C charging and use other ports to charge a phone and table tat the same time.

By default the 1.47 inch TFT LCD display on the front is designed to show power stats for each of the ports. But you can also use a smartphone app to establish a wireless connection to the charger to view the same data on a bigger screen or change what appears on the charger’s display (there’s support for animated wallpapers).

The smartphone app also lets you adjust RGB lighting effects for the small window on one side of the charger.

The REDMAGIC DAO 150W GaN Charger measures 101 x 71 x 35mm (4″ x 2.8″ x 1.4″) and weighs 870 grams (1.9 pounds). It has folding prongs for easy portability. It comes with an AC adapter, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a DC-to-DC power cable, and a velvet pouch.

