Nubia’s RedMagic 8S Pro is a smartphone aimed at gamers, with premium features including a speedy processor, a big battery, plenty of memory and storage, a screen with a high-refresh rate, an enhanced cooling system (which includes a 20,000 RPM fan), and shoulder trigger keys.

After launching in China earlier this month, the RedMagic 8S Pro is getting a worldwide launch… although it’ll be missing one of the flagship options that really makes the Chinese version unusual.

The phone features an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.8 inch, 2480 x 1116 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1300 nits max brightness, and LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

But while customers in China will be able to buy a phone with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, folks in most parts of the world will have three color & spec options:

Midnight black with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $649 / €649 / £579

Platinum with 16GB/512GB for $799 / €799 / £689

Aurora with 16GB/512GB for $799 / €799 / £709

Nubia says early bird availability runs from July 27 through August 3, after which the phone will be generally available from RedMagic.gg. It’s expected to show up at Amazon later in August.

All models of the phone have a 6,000 mAh battery (which is actually two 3,000 mAh batteries) and comes with a 65W fast charger. The phone should be able to get a full charge in as little as 40 minutes.

The phone’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor has been tweaked to have a maximum CPU frequency of 3.36 GHz, which is 5% faster than the top speed for normal versions of this chip, while the GPU has been boosted 5.7% for a top frequency of 719 MHz.

Other features include RGB lighting effects that illuminate the fan, shoulder trigger buttons with 7.4ms response times, a dedicated Red Core 2 co-processor for “gaming functions like audio processing, haptic feedback, and RGB lighting,” and dual X-axis linear motors for vibration.

The RedMagic 8S Pro supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual-SIM 5G wireless networking and features a 3.5mm audio jack, USB 3.1 Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor, 16MP under-glass front-facing camera, and three rear cameras:

50MP Samsung GN5 primary

8MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)

2MP macro

The phone ships with RedMagic OS 8.0, which is a heavily customized version of Android 13 with an emphasis on gaming.

