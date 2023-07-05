As expected, the first smartphone with support for up to 24GB of RAM has arrived. The RedMagic 8S Pro+ is a gaming phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor, a fan for active cooling, and a 6.8 inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 MHz touch sampling rate.

The phone available for pre-order in China now and should be available in that country next week. Prices start at 5,499 CNY ($760) for a model with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, but customers who want more of each can pay up to 7,499 CNY ($1035) for a model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Red Magic is also taking pre-orders for a cheaper model called the RedMagic 8S Pro, which has the same display and processor, but prices ranging from 3,999 CNY ($550) for an 8GB/128GB model to 5,699 CNY ($785) for a 12GB/512GB configuration.

Both phones have 2,480 x 1,116 pixel AMOLED displays with, 20:9 aspect ratios, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Gorilla Glass 5. Both have air trigger keys with 520 Hz touch sampling rates, 50MP rear cameras, and 16MP front-facing cameras. And both have stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound, three microphones, 3.5mm audio jacks, and USB Type-C ports with support for charging, data, and video output.

The smartphones feature two sets of RGB lights behind the shoulder triggers and an illuminated REDMAGIC logo. There’s also a “Red Core 2” chip that helps synchronize lighting effects with sound.

Other features include support for WiFi 7, dual x-axis linear motors with support for “over 200 types of vibration effects,” and RedMagic OS 8 software (which is the company’s custom version of Android 13).

But while the RedMagic 8S Pro and Pro+ are identical in most respects, the memory and storage aren’t the only differences. The Red Magic 8S Pro has a 6,000 mAh battery and support for 80W fast charging, while the 8S Pro+ has a smaller 5,000 mAh battery but supports faster charging at up to 165 watts.

The company says it takes about 35 minutes to fully charge the 8S Pro with an 80W charger, while a 165W power adapter can charge the 8S Pro+ in as little as 14 minutes.

The RedMagic 8S and 8S Pro both measure 164 x 76 x 9mm, but the Pro+ is slightly heavier, at 230 grams (compared to 228 grams for the 8S Pro).

An international version of the RedMagic 8S Pro is coming soon: the company plans to announce the device on July 18th, run an early-bird sale on July 25th and start open sales on July 27th.

via RedMagic and GSM Arena

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.